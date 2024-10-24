iCIMS Expands GenAI and Internal Collaboration Capabilities to Bridge the Communication Gap between Hiring Teams and Candidates

Customer-inspired innovations and enhancements across the iCIMS platform aim to help hiring teams and candidates sync effortlessly

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candidate expectations are higher than ever, yet talent acquisition (TA) teams are struggling to collaborate on hiring decisions and align with each other, negatively impacting the candidate experience. iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology, announced availability of its fall release today, largely inspired by customer feedback and designed to improve teamwork between hiring team members and communication with candidates.

"While TA teams have powerful tools at their disposal, collaboration between recruiters and hiring team members can still be a challenge, often extending the hiring process and leaving candidates to feel the impact," says Eric Connors, chief product officer, iCIMS. "We heard our customers loud and clear and recognized the need to deliver enhancements across the platform that make communicating more efficient for everyone – TA teams, interviewers and candidates alike. These innovations are designed to help create a faster hiring experience, reduce time to hire and ultimately secure high-quality talent."

iCIMS' latest release can help TA teams:

Write personalized emails like a pro with generative AI. The newest capability for iCIMS Copilot, the generative AI-powered recruiting assistant, provides ideas to alleviate writer's block and accelerate the writing process in iCIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM). Using only a few basic details, iCIMS Copilot helps create email copy quickly so teams can manage communication more efficiently. Recruiters can take control and edit the copy or generate new iterations until they are satisfied with the result. By accelerating the email content creation process, teams can enhance productivity and connect with candidates faster and with confidence.

Maintain clear communication between hiring team members. @Mentions in iCIMS ATS and in-product notifications for text messages, offers and interviews centralize internal communication about a candidate. Now, all team members are promptly informed of open questions or action items, allowing quicker decision-making and reducing the time to fill. With real-time alerts, hiring teams can respond to candidate inquiries, reply to each other, approve job postings and move candidates through the hiring process faster.

View feedback requests—past, present and future—in one place. A new interview feedback dashboard brings the ability to start, resume and submit feedback directly in iCIMS ATS, providing easier visibility and an improved user experience. This centralized approach saves time and ensures that feedback is collected consistently and comprehensively, providing a clearer picture of each candidate's strengths and areas for improvement.

Launch campaigns faster with best-practice templates. Recruiters and sourcers can further automate campaign workflows within iCIMS CXM by selecting from a list of pre-built templates based on the most effective campaign types, such as silver medalist and talent pool reengagement campaigns. These templates empower teams to launch campaigns quickly and engage talent consistently, saving time to focus on high-priority tasks.

Expand data insights to tell better stories to stakeholders. Building reports within iCIMS CXM is now self-service and configurable, allowing users to add more fields, including fields related to candidates, campaigns, pipelines and events. Teams can dive deeper into campaign performance, access more KPIs and answer critical questions that are unique to their organizations, such as how many campaigns are currently active and how many candidates were contacted. This deeper insight helps inform stakeholders' decisions and elevate their recruitment strategy.

Improve internal mobility. Internal talent can indicate their career aspirations, whether they want to make a vertical or horizontal move, take on a leadership role or explore a new department, with a new career aspirations feature. Employees now have the flexibility to shape their short- and long-term career goals, allowing TA teams to tap into their existing workforce and build applicant pools with hire-ready, pre-vetted internal talent.

Get more details on new innovations and capabilities from the iCIMS Summer Release in the iCIMS Customer Community. Visit iCIMS at Gartner ReimagineHR next week in Orlando or request a demo today to learn how iCIMS can help transform TA and build winning teams.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

