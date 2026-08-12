ICIMS Insights: Manufacturing Job Openings Surge 29% as Hiring Stalls, Underscoring the Need for Smarter, AI-Powered Recruiting

New ICIMS Insights Workforce Report finds the widest opening-to-hire gap of the year in manufacturing, as rising demand puts pressure on recruiting teams to convert candidates into hires

ICIMS customer uses the enterprise talent acquisition platform to cut time to fill by 33% and increase recruiter productivity by 17%

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition software provider, today released the ICIMS Insights August 2026 Workforce Report, revealing a widening gap between employer demand, candidate activity and hiring outcomes across the U.S. Drawing on proprietary data from more than 3.1 million users and 691 million candidate profiles, the report finds that U.S. job openings ended July 17% above the July 2025 baseline, while applications were up 6% and hires remained flat, creating the widest opening-to-hire gap of the year.

The gap is particularly pronounced in manufacturing, where job openings climbed 29% above the July 2025 baseline while hires fell 6% below baseline. At the same time, manufacturing applications reached 4% above baseline, suggesting that employers are seeing candidate activity but facing increasing pressure to convert that interest into hires.

"Employers are seeing candidate activity but facing increasing pressure to convert that interest into hires." Post this

"If there's one sector that keeps defying expectations this year, it is manufacturing," said Trent Cotton, head of talent insights, ICIMS. "Every time we think the growth has peaked, the next month proves us wrong. But growth alone does not fill a role. Recruiting organizations are being asked to keep pace with demand that is climbing faster than their hiring engines can absorb, and that gap is where the real story is."

Key findings from the ICIMS Insights August Workforce Report include:

U.S. hiring is failing to keep pace with demand. Job openings ended July 17% above the July 2025 baseline, while applications increased 6% and hires remained flat, creating the widest gap between employer demand and hiring activity recorded so far this year.

Job openings ended July 17% above the July 2025 baseline, while applications increased 6% and hires remained flat, creating the widest gap between employer demand and hiring activity recorded so far this year. Manufacturing demand is accelerating faster than hiring. Manufacturing job openings increased 29% above baseline in July, the largest increase among the sectors analyzed, while hires fell 6% below baseline.

Manufacturing job openings increased 29% above baseline in July, the largest increase among the sectors analyzed, while hires fell 6% below baseline. Manufacturing faces a growing conversion challenge. Manufacturing applications reached 4% above baseline in July, indicating that employers have candidates entering the funnel but are struggling to convert that interest into hires at the pace demand requires.

Manufacturing applications reached 4% above baseline in July, indicating that employers have candidates entering the funnel but are struggling to convert that interest into hires at the pace demand requires. Manufacturing's applicant pool is getting younger. Candidates under 45 represented 85% of manufacturing applicants in July 2026, up from 79% in July 2025, even as workers 45 and older continue to represent nearly 47% of the manufacturing workforce.

For talent acquisition leaders, the ICIMS report underscores the importance of recruiting technology that can help teams identify qualified candidates, automate repetitive hiring workflows, engage applicants throughout the hiring process and move candidates from application to hire more efficiently. An enterprise applicant tracking system (ATS) can serve as the foundation for these processes, while AI recruiting and candidate engagement technology can help recruiting teams improve hiring speed, productivity and candidate experience.

ICIMS customer results show what is possible when recruiting teams have the technology to turn candidate demand into hiring outcomes. One of the largest infrastructure companies in North America, with more than 30,000 employees, needed to support high-volume, distributed hiring across field-based and corporate roles. The company selected the ICIMS enterprise talent acquisition platform to create a more efficient recruiting operation, improve hiring speed, strengthen candidate engagement and give recruiting leaders greater visibility into performance. Results include:

33-day time to fill , which is 33% faster than the 49-day ICIMS manufacturing benchmark.

, which is 33% faster than the 49-day ICIMS manufacturing benchmark. 88% offer-to-hire conversion rate compared with an 85% industry average across ICIMS manufacturing customers.

compared with an 85% industry average across ICIMS manufacturing customers. 17% increase in recruiter productivity, growing from 96 hires per recruiter in 2025 to 113 in 2026.

Download the ICIMS Insights August 2026 Workforce Report for a deeper dive into the latest U.S. and EMEA labor market trends and the full manufacturing breakdown, and learn how ICIMS helps enterprise recruiting teams turn candidate demand into hiring outcomes.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across nearly 200 countries and territories trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.