ICIMS Earns Fifth Consecutive Strategic Leader Recognition in Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

Europe's #1 HR analyst firm highlights ICIMS' continued leadership as enterprise organizations across EMEA turn to AI-powered hiring technology to navigate growing talent shortages

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, today announced it has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for the fifth consecutive year. The Strategic Leader positioning from Fosway Group, Europe's leading HR analyst firm, reflects ICIMS' strong market performance, customer advocacy and ability to support large, complex global organizations.

The recognition comes as hiring conditions across EMEA continue to tighten. According to recent ICIMS data, job openings in the region increased 27% year-over-year in June. Applications declined 16%, creating a widening gap between employer demand and available talent. With increasing pressure to fill roles faster, organizations are investing in AI-powered hiring technology that can help them operate at scale while meeting the governance and data privacy requirements that EMEA markets demand. Against this backdrop, ICIMS combines AI-powered technology with enterprise-scale support to help global organizations manage complex hiring across corporate, frontline and high-volume roles.

"ICIMS has demonstrated consistency by continuing to evolve its platform with practical AI capabilities." Post this

"The EMEA talent market is sending a clear signal that demand is accelerating faster than supply, and having the right technology partner is the only way to improve hiring outcomes at enterprise scale," said Matt Sharp, SVP of EMEA, ICIMS. "Five consecutive years as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ reflects the investments we continuously make to empower customers to move faster, improve recruiter productivity and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence."

Over the past year, ICIMS has introduced several new enhancements and products designed to help enterprise organizations hire more effectively across corporate, seasonal and high-volume, frontline hiring, including:

Expanded high-volume hiring solutions: ICIMS High Volume Hiring, now generally available to ICIMS customers, delivers new workflows to help organizations reduce candidate drop-off, accelerate hiring for high-volume and frontline roles and reduce administrative work for hiring managers.

ICIMS High Volume Hiring, now generally available to ICIMS customers, delivers new workflows to help organizations reduce candidate drop-off, accelerate hiring for high-volume and frontline roles and reduce administrative work for hiring managers. Responsibly-built AI embedded across the platform: ICIMS Coalesce AI brings embedded AI to every stage of the hiring journey, allowing customers to automate routine recruiting tasks while maintaining control, governance and transparency.

ICIMS Coalesce AI brings embedded AI to every stage of the hiring journey, allowing customers to automate routine recruiting tasks while maintaining control, governance and transparency. AI-powered sourcing assistance: ICIMS AI Sourcing Agent helps recruiters identify, match and engage qualified candidates more efficiently while keeping recruiters in control of hiring decisions.

The annual Fosway 9-Grid™ assesses talent acquisition providers across five dimensions: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Trajectory, providing an independent benchmark for organizations evaluating hiring technology. Strategic Leaders offer a rich set of capabilities, with the scope and sophistication to support large, complex global organizations, alongside strong market performance and customer advocacy.

"As AI continues to reshape talent acquisition, organizations are looking for technology partners that can balance innovation with proven execution," said Sven Elbert, Head of Analyst Services, Fosway Group. "ICIMS has demonstrated that consistency by continuing to evolve its platform with practical AI capabilities, laying the foundation for more agent-driven experiences while supporting both corporate and high-volume hiring at enterprise scale. Being recognized as a Strategic Leader for the fifth consecutive year reflects its sustained execution and continued focus on delivering meaningful innovation for customers."

Global customers that leverage ICIMS, including Carrefour, Orange, Kingfisher UK and KEO International Consultants see measurable results. KEO International Consultants, which operates across 13 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, increased hiring volume by 40% and boosted applications by 46%, hiring nearly 1,000 employees in one year without adding recruiters. By adopting ICIMS ATS, ICIMS AI Talent Explorer and automation, the company replaced manual processes with data-driven workflows that enabled its existing talent acquisition team to support significantly higher hiring demand.

Download a preview of the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition and explore recent ICIMS analyst recognition here.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone. Visit www.fosway.com for more information.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across 200 countries and territories trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.