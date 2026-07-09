ICIMS Launches Next Evolution of High-Volume Hiring Solution, Improving Candidate Job Application Experience and Helping Employers Hire at Scale with Embedded Analytics

ICIMS High Volume Hiring solution now generally available to customers, bringing together AI-powered apply experiences, streamlined workflows and embedded recruiting analytics to improve hiring velocity, reduce candidate drop-off and measure recruiting performance for high volume, seasonal and frontline roles

ICIMS Summer Release also delivers new career site tools, Turnkey integration and customer-inspired improvements across sourcing, screening and scheduling

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, today announced its Summer 2026 product release, including the general availability of ICIMS High Volume Hiring. This solution can help talent acquisition teams hire faster and reduce candidate drop-off, with new embedded analytics delivering visibility into high-volume hiring performance. The Summer Release also includes new career site content management tools, a Turnkey integration and a broad set of enhancements across sourcing, candidate search, interview scheduling and screening. Together, the updates give organizations a faster, more measurable way to hire at scale.

High-volume hiring continues to be one of the most operationally demanding challenges in talent acquisition. Organizations hiring at scale across retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics and other distributed workforces must fill large number of roles quickly while competing for fewer applicants and maintain a quick and easy application process and positive candidate experience. Recruiting teams are under pressure to reduce friction in the application process and fill open roles quicker.

"High-volume hiring continues to be one of the most operationally demanding challenges in talent acquisition." Post this

According to recent ICIMS Insights, based on proprietary data from more than 3 million global platform users, frontline job openings were up 9% year-over-year in May 2026, while application volume declined 18%. This widening gap between demand and supply is forcing organizations to rethink how they approach high-volume hiring, with greater emphasis on hiring velocity, recruiter efficiency and data-driven decision-making. ICIMS High Volume Hiring is designed specifically to address these challenges, helping recruiting teams engage candidates faster, reduce manual work and gain real-time insight into hiring performance. With this release, embedded analytics provides talent acquisition leaders with visibility into recruiting funnel performance, including application volume, conversion rates, time-in-stage and overall hiring velocity, enabling teams to identify bottlenecks and improve hiring outcomes directly within the ATS.

ICIMS High Volume Hiring with Embedded Analytics: Built for Hiring Scale with End-to-End Visibility for High-Volume Recruiting Teams

ICIMS High Volume Hiring combines a conversational apply experience, a dedicated hiring team workspace and embedded ATS analytics to help recruiting teams understand hiring velocity, conversion rates and ROI from a single workflow.

A Full-Funnel, Conversational Candidate Experience: Deliver a fast, full-funnel conversational experience that helps candidates explore roles, find the right fit, apply, interview, accept offers and onboard quickly. By simplifying each step of the hiring process, organizations can reduce candidate drop-off at every stage while moving talent through high-volume hiring funnels more efficiently.

Deliver a fast, full-funnel conversational experience that helps candidates explore roles, find the right fit, apply, interview, accept offers and onboard quickly. By simplifying each step of the hiring process, organizations can reduce candidate drop-off at every stage while moving talent through high-volume hiring funnels more efficiently. Help Hiring Teams Move Faster with Streamlined Workflows: The ICIMS High Volume Hiring workspace simplifies screening, scheduling and approvals in a unified experience designed for high-volume recruiting teams. By reducing manual coordination and administrative tasks, hiring managers and recruiters can move candidates through the hiring process more efficiently.

The ICIMS High Volume Hiring workspace simplifies screening, scheduling and approvals in a unified experience designed for high-volume recruiting teams. By reducing manual coordination and administrative tasks, hiring managers and recruiters can move candidates through the hiring process more efficiently. Measure Hiring Velocity and Recruiting Performance with Embedded Analytics: Embedded analytics within ICIMS ATS provides real-time visibility into hiring performance, including application volume, stage-to-stage conversion rates and time-in-stage metrics. Talent Acquisition leaders can quickly identify bottlenecks, monitor recruiting funnel health and evaluate impact of hiring initiatives all within a single dashboard.

"Organizations that hire at scale face a distinct set of challenges, and they deserve a solution that was built specifically for them," said Eric Connors, chief product officer, ICIMS. "ICIMS High Volume Hiring makes it easier to engage, screen and advance large volumes of candidates without losing speed or quality. Adding embedded analytics takes that a step further, giving TA leaders both a better process and the data to prove it is working."

Organizations using solutions designed for high-volume hiring can reduce time-to-fill by as much as 75%, cutting time spent on hiring activities by up to 90% and enabling recruiters to manage up to 10 times more hires.

Additional ICIMS Summer Release Platform Enhancements

The ICIMS Summer Release also introduces customer-driven enhancements across sourcing, career sites, screening and scheduling to help recruiting teams operate more efficiently across the talent acquisition lifecycle:

Fragomen WorkRight I-9/E-Verify Turnkey Integration : Built by Fragomen, the world's leading immigration law and global mobility services firm, WorkRight's design is based on decades of employment eligibility and I-9 compliance experience. This Turnkey integration can be activated directly within ICIMS ATS in just a few clicks, providing comprehensive Form I-9 management with seamless E-Verify integration. Designed to deliver an intuitive user experience without compromising compliance, WorkRight helps organizations confidently meet their I-9 and employment eligibility requirements while supporting the objectives of today's increasingly complex enforcement environment.

: Built by Fragomen, the world's leading immigration law and global mobility services firm, WorkRight's design is based on decades of employment eligibility and I-9 compliance experience. This Turnkey integration can be activated directly within ICIMS ATS in just a few clicks, providing comprehensive Form I-9 management with seamless E-Verify integration. Designed to deliver an intuitive user experience without compromising compliance, WorkRight helps organizations confidently meet their I-9 and employment eligibility requirements while supporting the objectives of today's increasingly complex enforcement environment. Flexible Career Site Content Management: Build responsive, multi-column career pages in the ICIMS Career Site CMS using drag-and-drop tools and reusable content templates that automatically inherit brand styling, without developer support.

Build responsive, multi-column career pages in the ICIMS Career Site CMS using drag-and-drop tools and reusable content templates that automatically inherit brand styling, without developer support. Enhanced Candidate Search: Improve candidate discovery with richer profiles and expanded search filters built into the ICIMS ATS and extended across ICIMS CXM that combines keywords, Boolean search and AI matching for ICIMS AI Talent Explorer customers.

Improve candidate discovery with richer profiles and expanded search filters built into the ICIMS ATS and extended across ICIMS CXM that combines keywords, Boolean search and AI matching for ICIMS AI Talent Explorer customers. Total Agency Management in ICIMS: Consolidate agency recruiting in one place with a new integration to RecruitiFi, the leading agency management platform for agency-driven hiring. The integration embeds RecruitiFi's agency marketplace directly into ICIMS ATS, giving ICIMS customers a single place to manage every agency hire, from sourcing and communication to submissions and vendor administration. Gain control, visibility and clearer workflows across vendors in ICIMS, with direct access to a marketplace of 20K+ agency recruiters and the ability to optimize agency spend.

Consolidate agency recruiting in one place with a new integration to RecruitiFi, the leading agency management platform for agency-driven hiring. The integration embeds RecruitiFi's agency marketplace directly into ICIMS ATS, giving ICIMS customers a single place to manage every agency hire, from sourcing and communication to submissions and vendor administration. Gain control, visibility and clearer workflows across vendors in ICIMS, with direct access to a marketplace of 20K+ agency recruiters and the ability to optimize agency spend. Interview Scheduling and Feedback Enhancements: New audit trails, calendar-integrated room booking and improved editing flexibility enhance scheduling accuracy and collaboration across hiring teams.

Last month, ICIMS was recognized in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites report (May 2026), which assesses vendors across key recruiting Use Cases: core ATS, extended CRM, extended AI and high-volume hiring. ICIMS performed strongly across all use cases, which the company believes reflects the breadth of its platform and ability to support organizations throughout the entire hiring lifecycle.

Explore what's new in the ICIMS Summer Release and see it in action by registering for the webinar on July 21. Request a demo today to learn how ICIMS can power exceptional hiring for your organization.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across 200 countries and territories trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.