iCIMS Introduces iCIMS Talent Cloud Opportunity Marketplace

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced Internal Opportunity Marketplace to better connect employees to internal job opportunities and empower talent to build a long-term future with their current company. The new solution will enable talent professionals and hiring teams to improve internal talent mobility programs and agile talent deployment.

According to Deloitte, 49% of employers lack the processes needed to identify and move employees into different positions within their organization, and research from IDC's 2020 Annual Talent Acquisition Buyer Survey confirmed that 57% of buyers view internal mobility and talent marketplace solutions as a high priority investment for 2021.

"In today's tight labor economy, every major company is starting to build an internal talent marketplace," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst. "Offerings like iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace, which provide comprehensive tools for career management, candidate communications, and job matching, should help companies increase retention and lead to overall business success."

iCIMS' new solution is designed to remove the complexities with talent advancement to help improve organizations' talent retention and reduce the potential cost of turnover. iCIMS is taking its award-winning candidate experience and applying it to the employee experience, with added capabilities to improve retention, and reduce mobility friction.

Unlike other point tools, iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace brings the experience to the employee, beyond 'opportunity identification' to 'opportunity inspiration.'

New capabilities within iCIMS Opportunity Marketplace for the employee will include:

Authentic opportunity insight from employee-generated video content that provides insight into opportunities and team culture.

Better employee engagement with iCIMS Digital Assistant that will automatically engage employees for potential opportunities and skill development.

Employee control over their career path and journey with skills and opportunity management within their talent profile.

New hiring manager and talent team experiences include:

AI-enabled, skills-based employee-opportunity matching, to easily and automatically identify ideal internal candidates for new opportunities, reducing manual efforts.

Greater visibility into employee skills to champion mobility moves.

Improved insight and support for organizational DEI initiatives.

"With job openings up nearly 80% and job applications only up 5% since the beginning of the year, employers are feeling the impact of the most significant restructuring, redistribution and rehire of labor in history," said Mark Brandau, vice president of portfolio marketing, iCIMS. "In this unusual labor market environment, employees have many options, making it crucial for talent leaders to stay connected to current employees and prioritize employee experience. iCIMS Internal Opportunity Marketplace will help retain talent while removing the limitations and stigmas related to internal mobility to ensure top talent has a long future with your organization."

"We've seen a measurable increase in retention by having open dialogue and engagement with employees," said Lauren King, senior director of talent acquisition, Ascension. "We are working with iCIMS to support our national internal mobility program that empowers employees to take control of their career destination with us, before they leave for another opportunity. We hope iCIMS will help us to give our talent teams even greater visibility into employee journeys, automatically identify talent with relevant skills for new opportunities, provide smart analytics to inform better decisions and more, so we can retain talent and continue providing every patient with personalized, compassionate care."

iCIMS will preview these new and enhanced capabilities at its upcoming INSPIRE global virtual conference on Nov. 16-17, featuring Dan Levy of "Schitt's Creek," global industry analyst Josh Bersin and more. Register for free to learn how these solutions can help reengage existing talent and easily match employees to new opportunities. European-based talent and technology innovators are also encouraged to register for the INSPIRE European Summit, hosted in partnership with UNLEASH on Oct. 21.

