iCIMS Leads Boldly with Third Annual INSPIRE Global Conference, an Award-Winning Event for Talent and Tech Innovators

"...we want to inspire our community to find their purpose and make an impact..." Tweet this

"Success begins and ends with talent," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer, iCIMS. "Our customers are choosing to lead boldly in the face of change and we want to inspire our community to find their purpose and make an impact on their organization, the industry and the world."

Last year, INSPIRE attendees moved forward together in a time of rapid change with eye-opening conversations from leading industry experts on optimizing talent acquisition. Attendees heard from Emmy® and Golden Globe winning writer, actor, director and producer Dan Levy and Olympic track and field star Allyson Felix, as well as leaders from Hilton, Spectrum, IBM, Amazon Web Services and more.

"I've been impressed by this conference over the last two years and can say confidently that INSPIRE lives up to its name," said Angad Madra, talent acquisition business partner at Asurion and two-time iCIMS Innovator Award winner. "I've been able to gather valuable advice and innovative tactics to implement at my organization to help transform how we attract, engage, hire and advance talent. I'm excited to see what's in store this year!"

Each year, iCIMS recognizes talent leaders who are innovating and helping to create change with the iCIMS Innovator Awards. iCIMS is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Innovator Awards program, with winning innovators recognized at this year's conference. Past iCIMS Innovator winners include leaders from Comcast, Rockwell Automation, IBM, Hertz, HubSpot, Asurion Insurance, Ascension and more.

Join us for the live streamed INSPIRE 2022 or request an invite for the limited in-person experience in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 17 here to discover the bold moves leaders are taking to drive impact at organizations worldwide. More details on keynote speakers and discussion topics will be announced soon.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 34 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com .

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.