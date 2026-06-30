ICIMS Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

ICIMS in the Leaders Quadrant for completeness of vision and ability to execute—as well as being recognized across all four use cases in the companion Gartner Critical Capabilities report, including core ATS, extended CRM, extended AI and high-volume hiring

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition software provider, proudly announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites (May 2026). The Magic Quadrant is widely regarded as the most authoritative evaluation in the technology industry, assessing vendors across both ability to execute and completeness of vision. Vendors named a Leader by Gartner demonstrate both a strong ability to execute on current product capabilities and a compelling, forward-looking vision for where the market is headed.

For more than 25 years, ICIMS has powered hiring for the world's leading brands and many of the Fortune 500, like General Dynamics, General Mills and BrightSpring Health Services. Today, thousands of mid-size and large multinational organizations rely on ICIMS' comprehensive talent acquisition platform to support hiring across corporate and high-volume frontline roles. ICIMS believes the recognition from Gartner reflects its continued investment in delivering a highly configurable, AI-powered hiring platform that helps organizations navigate increasingly complex recruiting challenges while maintaining transparency, compliance and control.

"The best enterprise hiring teams in the world trust ICIMS with their most complex recruiting challenges" Post this

"The best enterprise hiring teams in the world trust ICIMS with their most complex recruiting challenges to drive their business success, and we remain committed to leading the way for our customers," said Marc Thompson, chief executive officer, ICIMS. "We have invested heavily in building a platform for our customers that combines enterprise-grade responsible AI and a modern user experience to support every stage of hiring, from corporate recruiting to frontline workforce growth. We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects our deep focus and commitment to helping organizations power exceptional hiring."

ICIMS Recognized Across Multiple Talent Acquisition Use Cases

ICIMS was also recognized in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites report (May 2026), which assesses vendors across key recruiting Use Cases: core ATS, extended CRM, extended AI and high-volume hiring.

ICIMS believes its strong performance across all use cases reflects the breadth of its platform and ability to support organizations throughout the entire hiring lifecycle, from candidate attraction and engagement through hiring and onboarding. ICIMS believes the company was recognized for:

Strategic acquisitions, most recently with Apli, to enhance high-volume and frontline hiring capabilities.

Solid ATS foundation that is highly-configurable, AI-powered and centralizes the entire hiring lifecycle.

Robust integrations, role-based configurations and compliance support.

Extended CRM, advanced sourcing and pipelining features that identify and engage active and passive candidates.

AI-powered matching, ranking, and built-in explainability that allow organizations to rediscover existing talent in the database, automate outreach campaigns and identify candidates for targeted opportunities.

According to the head of talent acquisition at The Wendy's Company, AI within ICIMS helps her to prioritize her focus by elevating the top matches while their recruiters continue to evaluate all candidate applications.

ICIMS continues to earn recognition from leading analyst firms for its product innovation, platform breadth and enterprise hiring outcomes and has been rated a leader by multiple industry analyst firms, including IDC, Nucleus Research, Fosway Group, Lighthouse Research and Advisory, APPS RUN THE WORLD, Sapient Insights Group and The Hackett Group.

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites to learn why ICIMS was named a Leader and request a demo to explore how ICIMS powers exceptional hiring for global enterprise organizations.

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites, Rania Stewart, Jackie Watrous, Hiten Sheth, 8 May 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites, Jackie Watrous, Hiten Sheth, Rania Stewart, 8 May 2026

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About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across 200 countries and territories — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.