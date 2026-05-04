ICIMS Names Marc Thompson Chief Executive Officer

Thompson will lead the enterprise AI hiring platform into the next phase of growth

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise hiring platform, today announced that Marc Thompson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective May 17.

Thompson joined ICIMS as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in September 2024 and has been a close partner to Jason Edelboim, ICIMS' current CEO, and a driving force behind the company's transformation, accelerating AI innovation and positioning the company for long-term growth.

"ICIMS is well-positioned to extend its market leadership and define the future of enterprise and frontline hiring." Post this

"Since joining ICIMS, Marc has been instrumental in strengthening its foundation, scaling execution, and advancing its AI‑driven growth strategy," said Ashu Agrawal, ICIMS board member and managing director at TA Associates. "What sets Marc apart is that he combines financial expertise, strategic vision and operational rigor with an unwavering commitment to customer value and product innovation. With Marc as CEO, supported by a world-class executive leadership team, ICIMS is well-positioned to extend its market leadership and define the future of enterprise and frontline hiring."

"ICIMS uniquely combines the scale and reliability of enterprise software with the speed and impact of AI, backed by more than 25 years of talent acquisition expertise," said Thompson. "I'm grateful to Jason for his leadership and partnership, and honored to lead this exceptional team, whose ambition, expertise and commitment to customers will continue to define our success. We remain focused on innovating and delivering more value to our customers by turning hiring into a true business advantage."

Thompson brings more than 30 years of operational experience across the software, technology and financial services industries, with a track record of executing strategies to support sustainable, long-term growth. Prior to ICIMS, he served as CFO at EverCommerce, where he managed through eight years of rapid growth and drove the company's capitalization strategy, leading to a successful IPO.

ICIMS continued to earn recognition for its market leadership. Explore recent awards and recognition here. Request a demo to learn about the new ICIMS Frontline AI solution and see how ICIMS can power exceptional hiring for your organization.

About ICIMS

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across 200 countries and territories — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.