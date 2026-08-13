ICIMS NEXT Returns: Virtual Talent Acquisition Conference Helps Recruiters Improve Hiring Outcomes with AI and Recruitment Marketing

Free virtual customer event on Oct. 8 to deliver best practices from ICIMS product experts and direct access to a global peer community

ICIMS NEXT attendees to earn CEU credits

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, today announced the return of ICIMS NEXT, the company's virtual customer event, on Oct. 8, 2026. ICIMS NEXT is designed for recruiters, talent acquisition leaders, HR professionals and hiring teams using the ICIMS talent acquisition platform. Whether organizations are just beginning their AI journey or looking to scale enterprise recruiting operations, sessions provide practical guidance that attendees can apply immediately. The annual event will show ICIMS users how to improve hiring outcomes using AI, automation, recruitment marketing and proven strategies, with sessions led by ICIMS leaders and customers. Attendees will earn CEU credits.

Organizations are under pressure to hire faster, improve candidate experiences and demonstrate measurable returns from AI investments. ICIMS NEXT is designed to help talent acquisition teams meet those challenges through practical customer examples, live product demonstrations and expert guidance on topics including AI recruiting, recruitment marketing, employer branding, candidate engagement and high-volume hiring. Users will the leave the virtual event as confident, high-performing operators, with the insight they need to get more value from ICIMS Applicant Tracking System (ATS), ICIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM), ICIMS Career Sites, ICIMS Coalesce AI and ICIMS High Volume Hiring immediately.

"ICIMS NEXT is where we show up as that strategic partner." Post this

ICIMS customers will learn how to:

Use AI and automate recruiting workflows to improve recruiter efficiency

Increase qualified applicants

Manage high-volume hiring effectively

Use AI responsibly

Improve candidate engagement and the hiring manager experience

Build stronger employer brands

"Talent acquisition teams need a recruiting software provider that is as invested in their outcomes as they are, and our exclusive focus on recruiting and hiring allows us to deliver on that commitment to every customer across our global community," said Nikki Grigsby, chief customer and operating officer, ICIMS. "ICIMS NEXT is where we show up as that strategic partner, connecting our product experts and helping attendees get more value, faster. Every session is built so our users leave knowing exactly what to do differently to elevate their hiring strategy when they start work the next day."

Attendees will experience main stage sessions and two breakout tracks, and will get access to dedicated demos to explore ICIMS product updates at their own pace. Highlights from the agenda include:

Powering Up—Fireside Chat: Marc Thompson, CEO of ICIMS, and Nikki Grigsby, chief customer and operating officer, will share their vision for the future of talent acquisition and where the ICIMS platform and customer experience are headed next.

Marc Thompson, CEO of ICIMS, and Nikki Grigsby, chief customer and operating officer, will share their vision for the future of talent acquisition and where the ICIMS platform and customer experience are headed next. From applicant tracking to intelligent hiring: How ICIMS is evolving the hiring system of record for the AI era: Designed for customers at every stage of AI adoption, Eric Connors, chief product officer of ICIMS, will share how the company is elevating talent acquisition through AI and agents to help teams work more intelligently. Attendees will get a preview of upcoming innovations, including purpose-built agents and AI-powered automation, and learn how to adopt AI at a pace that aligns with their organization's goals.

Designed for customers at every stage of AI adoption, Eric Connors, chief product officer of ICIMS, will share how the company is elevating talent acquisition through AI and agents to help teams work more intelligently. Attendees will get a preview of upcoming innovations, including purpose-built agents and AI-powered automation, and learn how to adopt AI at a pace that aligns with their organization's goals. "Choose Your Own Adventure" Recruitment Marketing and AI Recruiting & Automation Tracks: Attendees can follow one of two tracks: filling candidate pipelines faster with modern recruitment marketing strategies like smarter sourcing and stronger career sites, or hiring more efficiently with AI-powered recruiting and automation. Both tracks pair real customer stories with product-led content, giving attendees proven ways to accelerate hiring across every role type, from corporate to seasonal and high-volume.

Sessions throughout the day will feature ICIMS customers PepsiCo, Acadia, OSL, ATCC, Wrench Group and Esler Companies, along with ICIMS partner Meritage Talent Solutions, sharing practical guidance and best practices to help attendees get more value from ICIMS' latest innovations and the solutions they use every day.

"The ICIMS platform is incredibly powerful, but it is our strategic partnership that has enabled us to turn it into business impact within our organization," said Michael Shabal, program manager, Acadia Healthcare. "Throughout our partnership, we have continued to elevate our strategies with new innovations across the platform, and the value and return we have seen has been measurable, including 20% reduction in time to fill, specifically for our high-volume recruiting positions, which comprise 70% of our total open requisitions. I am thrilled to speak to my peers and fellow customers at ICIMS NEXT, sharing insights into how we have continued to advance Acadia's talent acquisition strategy with ICIMS, and demonstrating what is possible when strategy and partnership come together."

"Candidates are dropping out of hiring processes before recruiters even know they are losing them, and the organizations that fix this are building real relationships earlier," said Kara Yarnot, founder and CEO of Meritage Talent Solutions. "Working with ICIMS customers across industries, we have used ICIMS CXM to build always-on engagement strategies that have helped them scale hiring without scaling headcount. I am looking forward to giving a look inside that proven playbook at ICIMS NEXT so attendees can walk out with a concrete way to close the gap between first touch and offer."

Registration is now open for ICIMS NEXT. Registrants can join the event live on Oct. 8 or access on-demand sessions post-event.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across nearly 200 countries and territories trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.