iCIMS Recognized by Gartner in Latest Report on Employee Experience in the New Workplace

"Employee experience has always been a top priority for iCIMS," said Al Smith, chief technology officer at iCIMS. "While it may seem obvious that a unified experience is optimal, it is not always the norm. We are proud to be a company that prioritizes the experience we provide to our customers across every stage of the talent journey, delivering innovation through their everyday 'flow of work' business applications and ultimately guiding them through their own talent transformation."

iCIMS recently announced new and enhanced product features and the latest innovations, focused on a unified Talent Cloud experience, so employers can accelerate virtual hiring with AI-enabled experiences for talent and recruiters, and leverage DEI analytics to build a more equitable hiring process.

Inclusion in the latest Gartner report follows other recent industry recognition, including Aptitude Research's latest report recognizing iCIMS for its global talent acquisition capabilities and superior customer support, and Josh Bersin naming iCIMS a "new breed of platform".

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,300 customers, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100.

Gartner, Deliver on Employee Experience in the New Workplace When HCM Technology Replacement Isn't an Option , John Kostoulas, Ron Hanscome, 19 February 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

