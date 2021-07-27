iCIMS Reveals New, Automated and Video-led Experiences for Candidates and Recruiters

iCIMS' newest updates were designed to provide a more seamless hiring experience and improve candidate engagement. Tweet this

Improved experiences for candidates include:

Authentic video engagement with the Digital Assistant : In a tight talent market, authentic brands stand out. iCIMS' Digital Assistant can now respond to candidate questions with employee-generated, contextualized video content created through iCIMS Video Studio . This provides an engaging talent experience and enables talent teams to communicate with candidates seamlessly between text, chat, and video applications.

: In a tight talent market, authentic brands stand out. iCIMS' Digital Assistant can now respond to candidate questions with employee-generated, contextualized video content created through . This provides an engaging talent experience and enables talent teams to communicate with candidates seamlessly between text, chat, and video applications. More personalized connections: When joining talent communities, candidates can now easily highlight specialized skills and certifications to ensure they receive more relevant news and job openings.

More simplified experiences for recruiters include:

AI-enabled talent matching in candidate relationship management (CRM) : Talent matching capabilities are now available in iCIMS CRM , enabling customers to select an ideal candidate from an existing pipeline for a position, and best-match candidates will be automatically identified, based on skills and experience. iCIMS' intelligent talent matching reduces manual efforts, provides a simpler, faster way for recruiters to deliver best-fit talent to managers, and helps to reduce unconscious bias within the process.

: Talent matching capabilities are now available in , enabling customers to select an ideal candidate from an existing pipeline for a position, and best-match candidates will be automatically identified, based on skills and experience. iCIMS' intelligent talent matching reduces manual efforts, provides a simpler, faster way for recruiters to deliver best-fit talent to managers, and helps to reduce unconscious bias within the process. Automated email campaigns: iCIMS CRM now helps talent teams schedule emails to be sent at peak engagement hours across various time zones to help the right candidates get updates at the right place and time. This helps recruiters build more relevant, timely and impactful connections with candidates, resulting in better experiences and faster hiring.

iCIMS CRM now helps talent teams schedule emails to be sent at peak engagement hours across various time zones to help the right candidates get updates at the right place and time. This helps recruiters build more relevant, timely and impactful connections with candidates, resulting in better experiences and faster hiring. More candidate insights and simplified video interviewing: Following the introduction of iCIMS Video Interviews, recruiters can now more easily review video interview responses, hiring team feedback and candidate scores in the iCIMS ATS. iCIMS is also reducing manual effort and improving interview consistency by including new interview templates that can be pre-associated to jobs.

Following the introduction of iCIMS Video Interviews, recruiters can now more easily review video interview responses, hiring team feedback and candidate scores in the iCIMS ATS. iCIMS is also reducing manual effort and improving interview consistency by including new interview templates that can be pre-associated to jobs. Better candidate visibility for recruiters : iCIMS now offers expanded visibility into candidates from initial engagement on campaigns through new hire onboarding, within the Dynamic Candidate Profile and application workflow in the iCIMS ATS. These updates give recruiters everything they need in one place, with actionable insight for accelerated hiring, all in a new, modern experience.

: iCIMS now offers expanded visibility into candidates from initial engagement on campaigns through new hire onboarding, within the Dynamic Candidate Profile and application workflow in the iCIMS ATS. These updates give recruiters everything they need in one place, with actionable insight for accelerated hiring, all in a new, modern experience. Expanded support for remote and global hiring: Recruiters can now experience iCIMS ATS in Malay ( Malaysia ) and Czech (Czechia) to improve their remote hiring across the globe.

iCIMS was recently recognized in a new Gartner® report, "Hype Cycle™ for Human Capital Management Technology" for its technology capabilities to support diversity, equity and inclusion and video recruiting. The report states that "video recruiting solutions improve recruiter and hiring manager productivity as well as better use of the resources involved in the interview process. This often results in shorter time to hire and lower cost per hire. In addition, video may also improve the quality of the hire because visual cues may indicate an unexpected positive or negative issue that wouldn't be apparent in a phone interview or application submission."

More information on iCIMS' products and capabilities are available here. iCIMS will also be hosting a free virtual event, INSPIRE, Nov. 16-17, where industry-leading insights, successful talent transformation best practices and talent innovations will be shared.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

