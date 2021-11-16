iCIMS Ushers in the Era of Continuous Talent Transformation

To keep pace with the changing landscape, business leaders must embrace continuous transformation. Tweet this

"Many of the tools talent teams use today were not built for this new talent economy or for what's required in the new era of continuous talent transformation," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "The iCIMS Talent Cloud is meeting candidates and talent teams where they are today, and anticipating needs of the future, by providing the ultimate canvas for building winning workforces."

To deliver on this vision, the iCIMS Talent Cloud brings together comprehensive talent acquisition and mobility solutions to help organizations transform the way they attract, engage, hire and advance talent through:

Consumer-grade experiences that are in the flow of work.

Candidate and employee experience : iCIMS is making it easier to find and apply to jobs and drive the hiring process forward, leveraging modern recruitment and engagement methods like text engagement, user-generated videos and iCIMS Digital Assistant.

: iCIMS is making it easier to find and apply to jobs and drive the hiring process forward, leveraging modern recruitment and engagement methods like text engagement, user-generated videos and iCIMS Digital Assistant.

Talent team experience: Recruiters and hiring managers can better collaborate and make decisions in the flow of work, including within Microsoft Teams, to reduce friction and accelerate hiring.

Recruiters and hiring managers can better collaborate and make decisions in the flow of work, including within Microsoft Teams, to reduce friction and accelerate hiring. A full spectrum of talent acquisition and mobility applications.

Greater support with internal talent mobility: iCIMS is taking its more than 20 years of talent acquisition and candidate engagement experience and facing it inward to the existing employee base with the introduction of the iCIMS Talent Cloud Opportunity Marketplace, helping companies to improve agile talent deployment and employee retention. The new solution leverages AI, video, text and chat-based recruitment marketing and engagement capabilities to move beyond opportunity identification to opportunity inspiration, empowering talent to build a long-term future with their current company.

iCIMS is taking its more than 20 years of talent acquisition and candidate engagement experience and facing it inward to the existing employee base with the introduction of the iCIMS Talent Cloud Opportunity Marketplace, helping companies to improve agile talent deployment and employee retention. The new solution leverages AI, video, text and chat-based recruitment marketing and engagement capabilities to move beyond opportunity identification to opportunity inspiration, empowering talent to build a long-term future with their current company. Rich reporting and analytics to provide insight on key metrics and hiring trends.

Expanded Visier partnership : Today, iCIMS and Visier announced an expanded partnership to provide customers with end-to-end Talent Cloud analytics, providing a single destination for insights that elevate talent strategies.

: Today, iCIMS and Visier announced an expanded partnership to provide customers with end-to-end Talent Cloud analytics, providing a single destination for insights that elevate talent strategies.

Predictive analytics to support DEI initiatives : In 2022, iCIMS plans to release enhanced DEI Analytics that project whether diverse candidate slate goals will be met, allowing talent teams to adjust their sourcing and outreach to drive better outcomes.

: In 2022, iCIMS plans to release enhanced DEI Analytics that project whether diverse candidate slate goals will be met, allowing talent teams to adjust their sourcing and outreach to drive better outcomes. A data-driven Dynamic Candidate Profile to provide a 360-view of talent.

New user experience innovations provide expanded visibility into skills and AI-derived data for recommendations within iCIMS' Dynamic Candidate Profile, from first touch through every critical experience. Personal identifiers within the resume and candidate profile can also be redacted to mitigate unconscious biases and create a more equitable hiring process.

Video engagement tools to humanize and differentiate employer brands throughout the talent lifecycle.

Employee-generated video content: The award-winning iCIMS Video Studio makes it easy to transform the talent experience through employee-generated video testimonials that can be used throughout the talent journey including email and text campaigns, chat with iCIMS Digital Assistant, career sites, job descriptions, opportunity marketplaces and more.

The award-winning iCIMS Video Studio makes it easy to transform the talent experience through employee-generated video testimonials that can be used throughout the talent journey including email and text campaigns, chat with iCIMS Digital Assistant, career sites, job descriptions, opportunity marketplaces and more. Data-backed intelligent insights.

New integration to create more inclusive content : iCIMS today announced a new partnership with Textio, a powerful augmented writing platform that helps businesses communicate and promote inclusivity across employer brand materials. The new integration will make it easy for mutual customers to access Textio's language insights while crafting job descriptions directly in iCIMS, ensuring that job posts are consistently inclusive and engaging.

: iCIMS today announced a new partnership with Textio, a powerful augmented writing platform that helps businesses communicate and promote inclusivity across employer brand materials. The new integration will make it easy for mutual customers to access Textio's language insights while crafting job descriptions directly in iCIMS, ensuring that job posts are consistently inclusive and engaging. Integrations to companies' broader talent and HR ecosystem.

New expanded global partner communities and programs: iCIMS is expanding the integration experience to drive a seamless experience for partners, customers and candidates at every stage of the hiring journey.

Join iCIMS' forward-thinking talent community by registering for its INSPIRE Virtual Conference taking place today and tomorrow. Attendees will hear from the world's most innovative talent leaders from IBM, Hilton, PetSmart, FedEx Express, Ascension and more, and learn about iCIMS' solutions to build teams of diverse, digitally skilled, mission-driven talent at scale.

About iCIMS, Inc. iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

[email protected]

908-947-6572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.icims.com

