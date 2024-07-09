iCIMS Wins AI Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall AI Solution"

Prestigious international award program recognizes iCIMS Talent Cloud AI as a trusted, powerful technology to simplify and accelerate hiring while driving quantifiable business outcomes

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition (TA) technology, today announced iCIMS Talent Cloud AI was selected the "Best Overall AI Solution" in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards, a prominent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market.

iCIMS Talent Cloud AI empowers organizations to simplify recruiting and dynamically engage with talent with job matching and search experiences. The award-winning technology enables TA teams to provide better and more personalized candidate experiences at scale, find best-fit candidates, hire faster and accelerate employee growth. iCIMS customers using its AI-powered solutions have reduced their time to fill an open role twice as fast as recruiting teams not using iCIMS Talent Cloud AI.

Native to the iCIMS platform, its AI is purpose-built and embedded across the entire experience – no integration required. iCIMS' AI has been trained on billions of data points across hundreds of millions of candidate profiles and activity from thousands of organizations that receive more than 200M applications and make more than 5.5M hires annually.

The company has a longstanding journey of innovation with AI, accelerated by its acquisition of Opening.io in 2020. Earlier this year, iCIMS advanced its program with the launch of its GenAI-powered recruiting assistant to help teams hire smarter and with greater efficiency. Most recently, iCIMS announced its next-generation CRM technology, iCIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM), to help teams find and nurture talent that converts to quality hires through a combination of advanced marketing automation, engagement scoring and artificial intelligence.

iCIMS is committed to helping organizations hire and scale their teams with reliable, responsible AI leveraging best practices, third-party audits and global regulations to help foster ethical and responsible recruiting. Its award-winning AI is grounded in six core principles: human-led, technically robust and safe, inclusive and fair, private and secure, transparent and accountable.

"CHROs are feeling the pressure to implement AI into business processes, yet it's one of the top priorities keeping them up at night, according to our new research," said Andreea Wade, VP of AI at iCIMS. "There's no doubt that AI provides a massive swath of opportunities, but it's so important to get right. It requires working with the right tech vendors, training and upskilling employees and level-setting on expectations. iCIMS is driving that technological innovation in TA forward, without exacerbating risk for our customers, their candidates and our own employees."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"HR and business leaders are always looking for new ways to improve the experience and create more efficiency – and iCIMS does just that across the talent journey," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "iCIMS Talent Cloud AI gives customers a competitive hiring edge to build and scale winning teams, smarter and faster, with reduced complexity and cost. After reviewing thousands of submissions across categories, we are proud to announce iCIMS as the 2024 winner of our 'Best Overall AI Solution' in our prestigious award program."

iCIMS will reveal the latest product innovations in its summer product release later this month. Request a demo today to see why leading employers like Microsoft, Target and Ford Motors use iCIMS to hire great teams. UK-based leaders and recruiters can see iCIMS in action at RecFest on 11 July in Knebworth Park.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

