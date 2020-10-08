iCIMS Wins "Top HR Product of the Year" for Enabling Recruiters and Managers to Accelerate Virtual Hiring via Microsoft Teams

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the leading talent cloud that empowers employers to attract, engage, hire, and advance the world's best talent, was recognized with the premier industry award, "Top HR Product of the Year," for its workplace collaboration integration into Microsoft Teams and Outlook. This is the third consecutive year that iCIMS has been recognized for its new, innovative solutions by the HR Technology Conference & Exposition and Human Resource Executive.

The award program recognizes the iCIMS and Microsoft integration as a leading-edge technology that is disrupting the HR space and accelerating virtual hiring by improving how recruiters, managers, and candidates communicate. iCIMS was selected not only for its innovation, but for the value that this industry-leading partnership adds to businesses that are rethinking how their remote teams can better work together to find and hire top talent.

"In today's workplace, there is an undeniable need for technology that supports a strong digital collaboration experience," said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy officer of iCIMS. "This partnership is based on a shared desire to transform the workplace, reinvent the hiring team experience, and better embed HR into the flow of work. Uniting the communication and collaboration capabilities of Microsoft's apps with the power of the iCIMS Talent Cloud accelerates hiring and enables employers to fill open roles faster and with fewer hurdles."

The workplace collaboration integration simplifies how recruiters and hiring teams work together. By connecting iCIMS and Microsoft, recruiters can do everything from the business collaboration platform that they rely on daily and:

Save time by automating interview scheduling and receive instant feedback within Teams without having to manually request that information from hiring managers and interviewers.

Improve the candidate experience by empowering job seekers with self-scheduling capabilities based on the hiring team's Outlook calendar availability.

Drive productivity between internal team members by enabling collaboration within Teams, to better integrate HR into their flow of work.

"Each year, we set out to discover the best new HR technology products, and for the third consecutive year, we are thrilled to recognize iCIMS," said Steve Boese, co-chair of the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. "We all saw the demand for workplace collaboration tools skyrocket this year, so the integration between iCIMS and Microsoft is extremely timely and impactful. Our team was wowed by the new tech they are working on, as it is clear that they are leading the way in defining and reimagining what effective hiring, teamwork and collaboration looks like in the new future of work."

As a "Top HR Product of the Year," iCIMS will be one of the select companies demoing the new solution at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. To see the integration in action, register for the free, virtual conference, attend this session on Oct. 28 at 4:45 p.m. ET, and visit the virtual iCIMS booth.

Talent, business and tech leaders can also see this award-winning technology first-hand by registering for iCIMS' free INSPIRE 2020 virtual event taking place Nov. 17 an 18.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

