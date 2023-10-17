ICIS Innovation Awards 2023 winners celebrated

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkema has won the ICIS Innovation Awards 2023 for its innovative initiative to recycle monomaterial shoes in collaboration with the footwear group ON.

Judges from BASF, Barentz, NNFCC, Arkema, CEFIC and ICIS looked through over 54 individual entries for the award categories.

The categories and winners are:

Best Product Innovation from a large company and overall winner: Arkema - Recycling of monomaterial shoes, in collaboration with the footwear group ON .

- Recycling of monomaterial shoes, in collaboration with the footwear group . Best Product Innovation from an SME: Viridis Chemical Company - Commercial Scale Bio-based Ethyl Acetate with Lower GHG Emissions

- Commercial Scale Bio-based Ethyl Acetate with Lower GHG Emissions Best Digital Innovation from a large company (joint winners): Evonik Operations Gmbh - COATINO® Defect Detection - Quantifying coating defects by using advanced image recognition methods / DOW - Paint Vision: Shaping the Modern Digital Lab for Paint Formulation

- COATINO® Defect Detection - Quantifying coating defects by using advanced image recognition methods / - Paint Vision: Shaping the Modern Digital Lab for Paint Formulation Best Process Innovation from a large company: UPM Biochemicals is part of UPM The Biofore Company - Future Beyond Fossils

is part of UPM The Biofore Company - Future Beyond Fossils Best Process Innovation from an SME: Botanical Solution Inc - Growing & Extracting from Plants In-the-Lab to Produce New Fungicides for Agriculture and QS-21 Vaccine Adjuvants for Human Health

ICIS Chemical Business deputy editor Will Beacham, who chairs the judging panel, said: "With the chemical industry under unprecedented pressure to transform for a low carbon future, this year's overall winner Arkema has shown how a truly circular solution can be implemented through close partnership with downstream customers."

A spokesperson for Arkema said: "We are honoured to receive this recognition of our collaboration with ON. With our high-performance materials and sustainable products, we are helping to meet the challenges of the world."

A full description of all the winning entries and the winners can be found here.

Germany's BASF is chief sponsor of the ICIS Innovation Awards while Netherlands-headquartered distributor Barentz sponsored the Best Product innovation from a Large Company category.

