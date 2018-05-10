ICIS Launches New LNG Supply Forecasting Tool to Help Customers Assess the Impact on Global Markets

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg )



The LNG Supply Forecast represents a unique, events-based approach to forecasting. The two-year forwards view of the global LNG supply starts at the most granular level with forecasts for each of the world's liquefaction plants. It then uses the ICIS global reporting capability to identify all the events and news affecting supply.

Our team of global analysts calculate and quantify immediate supply impact for each of these events and make this volume change transparent on the forecast platform straight away.

ICIS Energy Product Director Louise Boddy said:

"We found that our LNG customers needed support in monitoring the world's supply events and giving a logical, data-based view on their impact in a very short timeframe. Trust was always the most important factor for our development partners and the transparency provided by this forecast builds that trust.

Being able to identify significant events and assess their impact fast is a capability we think will make a real difference to those in the global gas market who need to quantify news impact for their businesses."

Accurate forecasting is vital for LNG and gas traders and analysts; it also affects profit for utilities and integrated energy companies. Our constantly updated two-year forecast supports their market analysis and decision making process.

The new ICIS forecasting tool offers a unique forward-looking perspective backed up by robust analytical functionality that drills into the data to reveal the true impact of supply as it changes.

