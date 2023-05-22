ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking unveiled with Brenntag at #1

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS is pleased to announce the 14th annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors, the most comprehensive global ranking of these essential companies in the chemical supply chain.

Topping the charts is Germany-based Brenntag with $20.9bn in 2022 sales, followed by US-based Tricon Energy at $12.5bn, US-based Univar Solutions at $11.5bn, Germany-based Helm at $8.6bn and Japan-based Nagase & Co at $6.0bn.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors listing, which also includes information on more than 300 companies, additionally ranks leaders in key geographies. The regional leaders are Brenntag (Europe), Univar Solutions (North America), Nagase & Co (Asia Pacific), and Tricon Energy (Latin America / Middle East & Africa).

"Chemical distributors are evolving quickly to serve growing and ever-more complex needs of both suppliers and customers. Last year, they successfully navigated huge supply chain challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, energy volatility and lingering effects from the pandemic," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"This year, distributors are sharpening their focus on helping customers achieve sustainability and net zero carbon emissions goals. This includes not only working with suppliers to offer more products with lower carbon footprints and bio-based and recycled content but also providing greater transparency on these key sustainability aspects," he added.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors has been compiled with the support of the European Association of Chemical Distributors (Fecc), the US-based National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), Associquim (Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors) and Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC).

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking, a global listing based on 2022 sales and year-end 2022 currency exchange rates, appears in the special 19 May 2023 issue of ICIS Chemical Business in association with the Fecc (European Association of Chemical Distributors) and is available for download here.

About ICIS

ICIS is a trusted source of global commodity intelligence for the energy, chemical and fertilizer industry. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £48 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Barcelona, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £48bn, €55bn, $59bn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ICIS