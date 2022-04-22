iCitizen Reveals Results of its National Poll, "Biden Job Approval"

Job approval of President Biden declining most with younger Americans.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iCitizen-RIT Poll, using its online platform icitizen.com, asked the nation "Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as President?" The iCitizen platform is politically neutral and has as its mission to provide a resource for individuals and groups to engage on the important civic issues facing the country from the federal level all the way to the individual state, county, city, and town. One of iCitizen's core capabilities is to conduct rapid, statistically accurate online polls in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Question: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as President?

Looking at the statistically weighted results of the poll, 52.0% of 3,836 demographically identified respondents answered Disapprove and 48.0% answered Approve. In breaking down the responses demographically,

Political affiliation, 8.1% of Democrats, 94.3% of Republicans and 63.8% of Independents answered Disapprove.

Race, 55.8% of Whites, 31.1% of Blacks, and 57.6% of Hispanics answered Disapprove.

Gender, 65.7% of Males and 43.9% of Females answered Disapprove

Age, the age group with the highest Disapproval response rate was the 18-34 year old group at 68.1% followed by the 35-49 year old group at 59.8%, followed by the 50-64 year old group at 57.4%, followed by the over 65 year old group at 52.5%.

iCitizen will be tracking sentiment at icitizen.com and will dig deeper into the opinions, ideas, and concerns of Americans.

