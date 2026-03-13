iCivics and the Soccer Forward Foundation Announce New Collaboration to Advance Civic Learning and Community Engagement Through Sports

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Civic Learning Week (March 9–13), iCivics and U.S. Soccer are proud to announce a new collaboration through the Soccer Forward Foundation ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the U.S. this summer. The collaboration is designed to explore and demonstrate how soccer — the world's most popular sport — can help young people build the civic knowledge, skills, and sense of belonging that strengthen communities and our nation.

At the heart of this initial collaboration, iCivics' free digital learning games Neighborhood Good and Investigation Declaration will be featured on Soccer Forward's resource hub, expanding access to interactive civic learning tools for educators, coaches, and youth leaders. These games introduce students to foundational civic concepts such as core knowledge of our founding principles, constitutional rights, civic responsibility, and collaborative problem solving, in an engaging, accessible format.

"This collaboration reflects our shared belief that young people thrive when they are given opportunities to learn, connect, and collaborate," said iCivics CEO Louise Dubé. "Civic Learning Week is a powerful reminder that education doesn't only happen in classrooms — it happens in communities, on fields, and through real-world engagement."

In addition, Soccer Forward will also become an official member of the CivxNow coalition. With more than 415 organizational partners, CivxNow is the nation's largest cross-partisan coalition working to prioritize civic education in order to sustain and strengthen constitutional democracy in the United States. CivxNow is a project of iCivics, aiming to restore the vital civic mission of schools.

"iCivics' education tools, which champions things like teamwork, communication, leadership, and respect across differences, are exactly the type of resources we want to ensure the soccer community has access to," said Lex Chalat, Executive Director of the Soccer Forward Foundation. "By sharing how civic learning can support in creating positive soccer participation, particularly in schools, we are reinforcing the belief that active citizenship, like fair play, is something you practice every day through participation, collaboration, and learning."

As the partnership evolves, iCivics, CivxNow and Soccer Forward Foundation will explore additional ways to align digital resources, community programming, and youth empowerment initiatives. Together, the organizations look forward to building a growing collaboration as a force for good that supports students not only as athletes, but as informed, engaged members of their communities. We are all one team when it comes to strengthening democracy and youth.

About Soccer Forward

The Soccer Forward Foundation is a key driver in U.S. Soccer's overall vision that soccer is a force for good. Operating with the belief that soccer contributes to healthier and more connected, equitable communities, Soccer Forward supports U.S. Soccer's efforts to expand access to the sport, helping the game reach more people and create lasting change. Soccer Forward focuses on enabling and equipping people, places and programs to grow the game in communities across America and on delivering cutting-edge research, training, and guidelines to prove soccer's contribution to health outcomes in communities. In addition, it will develop standards and provide business and technical support to build the ecosystem for the women's game across the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/soccer-forward.

About iCivics

Founded in 2009 by Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, iCivics is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civic learning by providing educators and students with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to embrace and engage in our civic life together. iCivics empowers educators and leads the movement to make civic education a nationwide priority so all young people have the confidence to shape the world around them and believe in our country's future. For more information, visit icivics.org.

