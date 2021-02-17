ICIX Announces ESG COLLECT on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Ca., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIX today announced it has launched ESG COLLECT on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to collect, manage, and analyze data from value chain partners for Scope 3 emissions, supplier diversity, and more.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, ESG COLLECT is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000OMXnHEAX

ESG COLLECT

ESG COLLECT streamlines data collection from your supply chain partners to make analysis and reporting efficient for sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Boost the productivity of your ESG managers with ready-to-go questionnaires and report templates for environmental, social, and corporate governance for your supply chain partners that are aligned with leading standards frameworks including: GRI, SASB, TCFD, UN SDG, UNGC, WDI, WEF.

ESG COLLECT is built natively on Salesforce and integrates with Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, and other Salesforce solutions.

Comments on the News

"We are excited to announce ESG COLLECT which provides an efficient way to collect data from suppliers, vendors, facilities or any part of a business's value chain," says Keith Fortson , Chief Customer Officer. "ESG Collect extends the ICIX Value Chain Governance solution family. We're energized by the milestone it represents for our customers and any business that's looking for solutions to realize objectives for their environmental and social stewardship initiatives."

, Chief Customer Officer. "ESG Collect extends the ICIX Value Chain Governance solution family. We're energized by the milestone it represents for our customers and any business that's looking for solutions to realize objectives for their environmental and social stewardship initiatives." "Our corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship programs are an important part of our operations and culture as a socially responsible manufacturer and marketer of leading everyday basic apparel," says Chris Fox , Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Hanes Brands Inc. "Our customers and business stakeholders place high value on transparency in our products, practices and partners, which are essential to the brand promise we deliver. ICIX is an important part of how we do what we do."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of ICIX: https://www.facebook.com/ICIX.USA/

Follow ICIX on Twitter: https://twitter.com/icix_usa

Salesforce, AppExchange, Sustainability Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About ICIX

ICIX Value Chain Governance solutions enable businesses to automate collaboration and control for enhanced visibility and risk protection for stakeholders across the business's value chain. ICIX empowers business leaders to manage, monitor and verify business performance to achieve financial, operational, environmental stewardship, diversity and social governance goals and objectives.

SOURCE ICIX

Related Links

https://www.icix.com/

