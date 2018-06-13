ICIX Wins CODiE for Best Logistics and Supply Chain Solution--Underscoring the Need for Transparency in Global Trade

"As global supply chains have gotten longer and more complex, our retail and manufacturing customers have turned to ICIX for the supply chain transparency they need to run effective safety, compliance and CSR programs," says David Marchand, CEO of ICIX, a San Francisco Bay Area company. "Companies want an efficient, automated way to make sure that their suppliers—and their suppliers' suppliers—comply with all applicable laws and initiatives. In the age of well-informed, demanding consumers, that is absolutely critical to building customer loyalty and brand trust."

Judges highlighted the comprehensive, scalable nature of the ICIX cloud solution and its collaboration network of more than 48,000 trading partners who rely on ICIX to provide the transparency they need to handle initiatives for product safety, quality, corporate social responsibility, compliance, and supplier performance. ICIX serves customers in a wide range of businesses across retail and consumer goods. ICIX helps these companies collaborate with their trading partners, such as suppliers and business customers, around critical objectives and programs.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious CODiE award, and for the recognition of our innovative solution. More than ever, retailers and manufacturers need transparency into their supply chain, so they can compete effectively in the global marketplace and still meet increasing consumer expectations," says Matt Smith, founder of ICIX.

About ICIX:

ICIX solutions enable companies to safeguard consumers, protect their brands, and build trust – all while improving margins. The ICIX retail cloud network and applications bring unparalleled visibility, transparency and efficiency to the extended supply chain for product safety, compliance and corporate social responsibility. ICIX helps leading retailers and manufacturers to collaborate across trading partner networks to achieve Active Transparency™. More than 48,000 businesses are active members of the ICIX network, including many of the world's largest retailers and manufacturers, their trading partners and more than 50 testing, inspection and certification companies. For more information about the company and its portfolio of products, visit www.icix.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icix-wins-codie-for-best-logistics-and-supply-chain-solutionunderscoring-the-need-for-transparency-in-global-trade-300665608.html

SOURCE ICIX

Related Links

http://www.icix.com

