ICL Announces Release Date for Q2 2019 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, prior to the TASE market open.



Mr. Raviv Zoller, ICL's President & CEO, and Mr. Kobi Altman, ICL's CFO, will host a conference call at 8:30AM EST (1:30PM London time, 3:30PM Israel time), to discuss the quarterly results and to answer investors' questions.

To participate please call one of the access numbers listed below a few minutes before the call begins:

U.S.A (toll free): 1866 966 1396

Israel (toll free): 1809 203 624

UK (toll free): 0800 376 7922

or (toll/international): +44 (0) 2071 928 000

Conference ID : 1490118

ICL's conference call and presentation may also be viewed on WebEx at the following link:

https://icl-events.webex.com/icl-events/onstage/g.php?MTID=edbb2d01f5401bbaabaccf860818f0639

The link will also be available on www.icl-group.com

WebEx presentations may only e viewed from a personal or desktop computer, and not from a cellphone, smartphone or any other electronic devices. Also note that you will only be able to ask questions via the phone and not via the WebEx system. Should you have any difficulties accessing the WebEx presentation at the time of the call, please contact Cisco's WebEx representatives in Israel at +972 3 644 0400.

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL's shares are dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2018 revenues totaled about $5.6 billion. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Limor Gruber

Head of Investor Relations

+972-3-684-4471

Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com

PRESS CONTACT

Maya Avishai

Head of Global External Communications

+972-3-684-4477

Maya.Avishai@icl-group.com

