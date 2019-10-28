ICL Announces Release Date for Q3 2019 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results on

Thursday, November 7, 2019, prior to the TASE market open.



Mr. Raviv Zoller, ICL's President & CEO, and Mr. Kobi Altman, ICL's CFO, will host a conference call at 8:00AM EST (1:00PM London time, 3:00PM Israel time), to discuss the quarterly results and to address questions.

To participate please call one of the access numbers listed below a few minutes before the call begins:

U.S.A (toll free): 1866-966-1396

Israel (toll free): 1809-203-624

UK (toll free): 0800-376-7922

or (toll/international): +44 (0)2071-928-000

Conference ID : 9638929

ICL's conference call and presentation may also be viewed on WebEx at the following link:

https://icl-events.webex.com/icl-events/onstage/g.php?MTID=e789ffebed2e559687ec3359c3c55d7bc

The link will also be available on www.icl-group.com

WebEx presentations may only be viewed from a personal or desktop computer, and not from a cellphone, smartphone or any other electronic devices. Also note that you will only be able to ask questions via the phone and not via the WebEx system. Should you have any difficulties accessing the WebEx presentation at the time of the call, please contact Cisco's WebEx representatives in Israel at +972 3 644 0400.

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL's shares are dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2018 revenues totaled about $5.6 billion. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT PRESS CONTACT Limor Gruber Maya Avishai Head of Investor Relations Head of Global External Communications 972-3-684-4471 972-3-684-4477 Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com Maya.Avishai@icl-group.com

