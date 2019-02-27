ICL Announces That Johanan Locker Will Conclude his Tenure as Chairman

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced that Mr. Johanan Locker will conclude his successful tenure as ICL's Executive Chairman as he accepted a nomination as Chairman of ORL.

As the tenure of the current Chairman of ORL comes to an end, Johanan Locker accepted the offer to assume this position. In addition, Johanan Locker was appointed as a member of Israel Corporation's board of directors and is also expected to be appointed as a member of Zim's board of directors.

ICL's Board of Directors has chosen Mr. Yoav Dopplet, the new CEO of Israel Corporation, and a board member of ICL's Board of Directors, to serve as ICL's Executive Chairman of the Board. The nomination of Mr. Dopplet testifies to the significance of ICL as a strategic holding of Israel Corporation.

During his tenure, Mr. Locker, together with ICL's board and management team, has led the alignment of ICL's strategy to future challenges. Mr. Locker has outlined the path for ICL to continue to be a leading and an excellent industrial company in Israel and worldwide, being an anchor for employment in the Israeli Negev region and for Israel's exports.

ICL's Board of Directors thanks Mr. Locker for his very important contribution in leading ICL's new strategy and well positioning the Company for a successful future.

The dates of stepping down of office and entry into the new positions are expected to be during the second quarter of 2019.

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions.

ICL's shares are dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2018 revenues totaled about $5.6 billion. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

