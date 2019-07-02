ICL Awarded the Highest 'Platinum+' Score in the Maala Index for 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, announced that Raviv Zoller, ICL's President & CEO, participated this morning in an opening bell ceremony at the Israeli Stock Exchange hosted by Maala, celebrating the publication of the Maala ranking for 2019.

This is the sixth year in which ICL participated in the Maala ranking, and for the first time ever, awarded with the highest 'Platinum+' ranking.

Raviv Zoller, ICL's President & CEO, in the opening bell ceremony at the Israeli Stock Exchange hosted by Maala celebrating the publication of the Maala ranking for 2019, with the participation of representatives from the ranked companies, corporate responsibility community and government officials. (PRNewsfoto/ICL)

Maala is a leading professional umbrella organization in Israel, comprised of over 100 of the highest impact companies in Israel on corporate responsibility. The Maala ranking for corporate responsibility is based on detailed criteria in diverse areas of sustainability: environmental protection, business ethics, diversity and fairness in employment, community engagement, corporate governance, sustainable procurement and others.

ICL's achievement of reaching the top 'Platinum+' ranking for the first time was, among other reasons, thanks to our Employer of Choice approach leading to an increase in social contribution and employee volunteering as well as efforts made to increase diversity in employment. Our efforts to promote top tier safety performance and environmental responsibility also contributed to our ranking, with newly established corporate-wide environmental performance targets as well as joining and operating through the Together for Sustainability program to promote sustainable procurement within the global chemical industry.

The ranking results are published together with the annual update of the shares included in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), the 'Maala Index', which allows to invest in shares of companies taking into consideration not only financial performance, but also corporate responsibility commitment.

Momo Mahadav, Maala's CEO, applauded ICL's efforts in his remarks during the ceremony: "ICL was ranked first among the Pharma and Chemical companies traded on the TASE, receiving the Platinum+ ranking for the first time ever. I recommend that all of you visit ICL's advanced and impressive corporate responsibility web-report, which has innovatively integrated the Company's contribution to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)."

Raviv Zoller, ICL's President and CEO, added: "ICL's participation in the Maala Index and the high ranking we achieved, are part of our comprehensive practices and transparency in the corporate responsibility field. We are strategically committed to continuous improvement and to advanced management practices in all fields of sustainability."

Full results of the Maala ranking for 2019 can be found at: http://www.maala.org.il/.

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P2O5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL's shares are dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL). The company employs about 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2018 revenues totaled about $5.6 billion. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

