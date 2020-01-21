ICL Included in Bloomberg's 2020 Gender-Equality Index

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced that it is one of 325 public companies included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index ("GEI"). The GEI distinguishes companies committed to advancing women's equality and transparency in reporting gender policies and practices. ICL is the only Israeli company included in the 2020 index, as well as the only company among its major global peers in the fertilizers sector. ICL was also included in the 2019 GEI.

The GEI includes public companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of their disclosures and their achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies. The 2020 GEI includes firms spanning 50 industries headquartered across 42 countries and regions. Collectively, the firms have a combined market capitalization of $12 trillion. The GEI was first published by Bloomberg in 2018.

The GEI tracks the performance of public companies through policy development, representation and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across several pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI }.

Ilana Fahima, ICL's Executive Vice President, Global HR, stated, "We are honored to be included in Bloomberg's GEI for the second year in a row. ICL strives to promote equality at its facilities worldwide, including the employment and promotion of women. We are currently introducing a set of Diversity & Inclusion Principles with measureable guidelines to further improve our company's gender equality practices and which will become a part of our submissions to future Sustainability and Equality programs. Our presence in the GEI testifies to ICL's ongoing commitment to transparency and our commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce."

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg, stated, "The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting. Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P 2 O 5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately $5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

