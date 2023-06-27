ICL Launches Advanced Line of Water-Soluble Micronutrient and N-P-K Fertilizers in North American Agriculture Market

High-solubility solutions for foliar and fertigation help farmers effectively deliver nutrients.

ST. LOUIS, MO., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced the North American launch of a new line of advanced foliar and fertigation solutions under their Nova brand of water-soluble fertilizers. Flagship products include Nova FINISH™, Nova PULSE™, Nova ELEVATE™, and Nova FLOW™.

Jason Haegele, North American Agronomy Lead for ICL shares, "This launch enhances our focus on expanding ICL's top-tier portfolio of crop nutrition solutions and I am excited to offer growers innovative foliar and fertigation solutions that speak to their unique challenges."

"Today, we are thrilled to see ICL America do Sul's water-soluble products join ICL Growing Solutions' Nova line of fertilizers to expand the reach of innovative foliar and fertigation offerings in the US," adds Ithamar Prada, ICL VP of Marketing and Innovation, South America.

Focused on effectively providing high-purity, water-soluble N-P-Ks and micronutrients tailored to crop nutrient demands, these products are uniquely formulated to maximize solubility and offer a high degree of compatibility with most herbicides and crop protectants.

For more information on this advanced portfolio visit: https://lp.icl-sf.com/us-en/nova/

About ICL Specialty Fertilizers, North America

ICL Specialty Fertilizers, North America is part of ICL Group Ltd., a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2022 revenues totaled approximately $10 billion.

For more information visit icl-group.com or icl-growingsolutions.us

