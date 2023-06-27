ICL Launches Advanced Line of Water-Soluble Micronutrient and N-P-K Fertilizers in North American Agriculture Market

News provided by

ICL

27 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

High-solubility solutions for foliar and fertigation help farmers effectively deliver nutrients.

ST. LOUIS, MO., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced the North American launch of a new line of advanced foliar and fertigation solutions under their Nova brand of water-soluble fertilizers. Flagship products include Nova FINISH™, Nova PULSE™, Nova ELEVATE™, and Nova FLOW™.

Jason Haegele, North American Agronomy Lead for ICL shares, "This launch enhances our focus on expanding ICL's top-tier portfolio of crop nutrition solutions and I am excited to offer growers innovative foliar and fertigation solutions that speak to their unique challenges."  

"Today, we are thrilled to see ICL America do Sul's water-soluble products join ICL Growing Solutions' Nova line of fertilizers to expand the reach of innovative foliar and fertigation offerings in the US," adds Ithamar Prada, ICL VP of Marketing and Innovation, South America.

Focused on effectively providing high-purity, water-soluble N-P-Ks and micronutrients tailored to crop nutrient demands, these products are uniquely formulated to maximize solubility and offer a high degree of compatibility with most herbicides and crop protectants.

For more information on this advanced portfolio visit: https://lp.icl-sf.com/us-en/nova/

About ICL Specialty Fertilizers, North America

ICL Specialty Fertilizers, North America is part of ICL Group Ltd., a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2022 revenues totaled approximately $10 billion.

For more information visit icl-group.com or icl-growingsolutions.us

SOURCE ICL

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.