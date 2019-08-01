ICL Publishes Its 2018 Online Corporate Responsibility Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL), (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced the publication of its online Corporate Responsibility ("CSR") web-report for 2018. The innovative 2018 report, which can be accessed at www.icl-group-sustainability.com/, includes over 130 topic-specific web pages providing direct access to the Company's numerous sustainability initiatives and contains a host of integrated, interactive features, including short films and dynamic data charts.

Among the topics included in the 2018 report are ICL's increasing alignment with the UN's sustainable development goals ("SDGs"), the Company's sustainable solutions for agriculture and industry designed to reduce environmental and health impacts, details of ICL's circular economy initiatives and the Company's environmental management and performance in 2018, including its reduction of NOx and SOx air emissions by 20% and 25%, respectively.

The online report also details ICL's proactive measures in the areas of health and safety, the Company's vital contribution to the economic development of countries in which it operates, and interactive maps containing site-specific success stories related to the Company's efforts to reduce its environmental impact. The online report further describes ICL's ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice and to promote gender equality and sustainable procurement, as well as the Company's activities to engage and empower the communities in which it operates. Many of the additions to this year's report resulted from ICL's structured 'gap analysis' performed annually to identify gaps in its previous CSR reporting based on information requested by sustainability indices and input from ICL's diverse stakeholders.

The 2018 CSR web-report, as well as ICL's many other advanced sustainability practices, position the Company as a leader in sustainability among its global peers in the chemical industry and Israeli businesses. ICL's leading position is evidenced by its increasingly high rankings by major sustainability rating agencies such as Bloomberg, Ecovadis, CDP and others. ICL's most recent achievement in this area was receiving the highest 'Platinum+' rating from Maala, Israel's leading sustainability ranking organization.

Raviv Zoller, ICL's CEO stated, "The publication of our latest CSR report boldly testifies to our strategic commitment to, and continual focus on, sustainability and corporate responsibility across the Company. I applaud the hundreds of ICL employees who contributed to the production of the 2018 report which represents a major step-up for the Company in terms of innovative reporting and transparency."

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately US$5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Limor Gruber

Head of Investor Relations

+972-3-684-4471

Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com

PRESS CONTACT

Maya Avishai

Head of Global External Communications

+972-3-684-4477

Maya.Avishai@icl-group.com

SOURCE ICL

