ICL Receives Global Recognition For Its Efforts In Dealing With Climate Change

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, announced today it was rated A- for the second year in a row, based on its 2020 CDP Climate Report. The rating reflects transparency and performance regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and climate change actions. ICL's 2020 rating is tied for highest among Israeli companies, as well as tied for highest in its global fertilizer peer group.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) collects and ranks climate change performance data from more than 8,000 companies around the world and serves more than 500 investors holding approximately $100 trillion in assets. ICL's CDP report is based on 2019 data and includes a comprehensive breakdown of ICL's GHG emissions, reduction targets and initiatives. It also tracks the company's climate change related risks, opportunities and business strategy. Finally, the report reviews ICL's participation in emission trading schemes, its gradual transition to renewable energy, receiving external verification and other related topics.

ICL's leading CDP score is in addition to several other recent achievements in sustainability indices and rankings:

- Bloomberg Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) Disclosure ranking: score of 68, highest among all fertilizer producers and Israeli companies

- FTSE4GOOD: inclusion in index for companies with strong ESG practices

- Maala Corporate Responsibility index: highest score of 'Platinum +'

- Bloomberg Gender Diversity Index (GDI): included for second consecutive year

"We are proud of this achievement, which we attribute to our consistent reduction in ICL's global GHG emissions in recent years," said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. "We have succeeded to implement our energy efficiency programs and leverage use of new innovative technologies to reduce GHG emissions. ICL remains committed to continuous improvement and adaption of best management practices in all components of sustainability."

The full 2020 CDP report can be found here.

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS PRESS CONTACT

Peggy Reilly Tharp Dudi Musler Adi Bajayo VP, Global Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations Scherf Communications +1-314-369-3883 +972-3-684-4448 +972-52-4454789 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE ICL

Related Links

http://www.icl-group.com

