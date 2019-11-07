ICL Reports Q3 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Sales for the third quarter were $1,325 million compared to $1,371 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease resulted mainly from the delay in the signing of potash supply contracts in China and India and negative foreign currency impacts. Operating income of $201 million remained stable and adjusted EBITDA of $307 million increased by 4% over Q3 2018. The resilient performance is attributed to the stable business environment in ICL's specialty businesses, as well as cost controls, which offset the negative impact of exchange rates and the commodity market headwinds. The Company's focus on cash generation also led to strong operating cash flow of $368 million, 88% higher than the comparable quarter in 2018.

ICL's President & CEO, Raviv Zoller, stated, "ICL's diversified portfolio, our strong specialty businesses and the focus we continue to place on containing costs and generating cash, are reflected in our solid third quarter and YTD results. Our performance is highlighted by the challenges we overcame this quarter, including the delay in the signing of potash supply contracts and significant headwinds from the commodity business environment, as well as the negative impact from exchange rates following the devaluation of the euro and the Chinese yuan, which harmed our top line, and the strong Israeli shekel, which impacted our costs."

Mr. Zoller added, "In Q3 we continued to execute our strategy and achieved several important milestones. We signed long-term agreements with bromine customers in Asia, which are expected to contribute about $110 million to our revenues beginning in 2021. In addition, we made a breakthrough in the fast-growing meat alternatives market with the signing of several supply agreements, based on our proprietary Rovitaris® technology. This breakthrough is attributed to ICL's unique capabilities in food specialties, which we will continue to leverage for future growth. According to plan, during the fourth quarter, we will be executing a facility upgrade project at our Dead Sea potash facilities, and while this project is expected to negatively impact our potash production and sales volumes in Q4, it will enable us to benefit from improved production and costs next year and beyond. In China, we are on track with our construction of a new pure phosphoric acid plant that will allow us to shift from commodity phosphates to specialty products. I am confident that ICL is well positioned to overcome the challenges we face in the commodity markets and well prepared to benefit from the opportunities that are emerging in our businesses."

FINANCIAL RESULTS





7-9/2019 7-9/2018 1-9/2019 1-9/2018 1-12/2018

$ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales





















Sales 1,325 - 1,371 - 4,165 - 4,146 - 5,556 - Gross profit 472 36 458 33 1,481 36 1,347 32 1,854 33 Operating income 201 15 196 14 668 16 1,353 33 1,519 27 Adjusted operating income (1) 201 15 200 15 672 16 539 13 753 14 Net income - shareholders of

the Company 130 10 129 9 427 10 1,158 28 1,240 22 Adjusted net income -

shareholders of the Company

(1) 130 10 134 10 431 10 353 9 477 9 Diluted EPS ($) 0.10 - 0.10 - 0.33 - 0.91 - 0.97 - Diluted adjusted EPS ($) (2) 0.10 - 0.10 - 0.34 - 0.28 - 0.37 - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 307 23 295 22 997 24 842 20 1,164 21 Cash flows from operating

activities 368 - 196 - 780 - 396 - 620 - Purchases of property, plant

and equipment and intangible

assets (3) 147 - 145 - 419 - 393 - 572 -

(1) See "Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net Income (Non-GAAP)" in the Appendix. (2) See "Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA" and "Calculation of Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share" in the Appendix. (3) See "Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)" in the Appendix.



Results analysis:







Sales Expenses Operating

income



$ millions

Q3 2018 figures 1,371 (1,175) 196

Total adjustments Q3 2018* - 4 4

Adjusted Q3 2018 figures 1,371 (1,171) 200

Quantity (42) 36 (6)

Price 18 - 18

Exchange rate (22) 13 (9)

Raw materials - 8 8

Energy - 8 8

Transportation - (10) (10)

Operating and other expenses - (8) (8)

Adjusted Q3 2019 figures 1,325 (1,124) 201

Total adjustments Q3 2019* - - -

Q3 2019 figures 1,325 (1,124) 201











* See "Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net Income (Non-GAAP)" in the

Appendix.



Revenue: Sales were $1,325 million in Q3 2019, compared to $1,371 million for the comparable quarter in 2018. The decrease was driven primarily by lower sales volumes, mainly of potash and phosphate fertilizers, unfavorable exchange rates fluctuations, mainly the devaluation of the euro and the Chinese yuan against the US dollar, and lower phosphate commodity prices. These were offset by higher prices of bromine, bromine derivatives, phosphorus flame retardants and specialty phosphates, higher sales volumes of bromine-based industrial solutions, mainly clear brine fluids and elemental bromine, as well as by higher sales volumes of green phosphoric acid.

Operating income: The Company reported operating income and adjusted operating income of $201 million in Q3 2019, compared to operating income of $196 million and adjusted operating income of $200 million in Q3 2018. Operating income was positively impacted by higher prices, lower raw material costs (mainly sulphur, partly offset by higher prices of acids acquired from third parties), and lower energy costs (attributed to the new power plant in Sodom). These were offset by higher marine transportation prices and unfavorable exchange rates, mainly due to the appreciation of the shekel against the dollar which increased operational costs in dollar terms. The increase in operating and other expenses is attributed mainly to income related to changes in pension liabilities recorded in Q3 2018 and to higher depreciation expenses.

Financing expenses, net: Net financing expenses in Q3 2019 amounted to $32 million, compared with $23 million in the corresponding quarter last year. This increase derives mainly from the implementation of the new accounting standard for leases, IFRS16, and the impact of exchange rates, mainly the appreciation of the Israeli shekel against the dollar during the quarter.

Tax expenses: Tax expenses in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 amounted to $ 35 million and $45 million, respectively, reflecting an effective tax rate of about 21% and 26%, respectively. The Company's lower tax rate in Q3 2019 compared to the corresponding quarter last year derives mainly from the change in deferred tax related to prior years.

Cash flow & debt level: In Q3 2019, cash flow provided by operating activities amounted to $368 million, an increase of $172 million from Q3 2018. The increase is attributed to a decrease in operating assets net of operating liabilities (working capital).

In Q3 2019, cash flow used for investing activities amounted to $153 million compared to $149 million in Q3 2018. Cash flow used for investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets amounted to $147 million, compared to $145 million in Q3 2018.

ICL's net financial liabilities at the end of the third quarter amounted to $2,390 million, an increase of $178 million compared to December 31, 2018. The increase derives mainly from an increase of $296 million in long and short-term liabilities as a result of the implementation of IFRS16 accounting standard in January 2019 (for further information, see Note 2 to the Company's financial statements). The increase was partly offset by strong cash generation which helped to reduce financial debt balances with financial institutions.

REVIEW OF OPERATING SEGMENTS

Industrial Products

The Industrial Products division sales, operating income and operating margin continued to expand year-over-year in the third quarter, driven mainly by higher prices of bromine, bromine derivatives and phosphorous flame retardants, as well as higher sales volumes of elemental bromine and clear brine fluids. An important strategic milestone was achieved during the quarter, with the signing of long-term agreements with customers in Asia, which are expected to generate additional annual revenues estimated at $110 million, beginning in 2021.

Industrial Products accounted for 25% of the group sales and 44% of adjusted operating income in Q3 2019, compared to 24% of sales and 41.5% of adjusted operating income in Q3 2018.

Significant Highlights and Business Environment

During the third quarter elemental bromine prices in China decreased compared to the second quarter of 2019, mainly as a result of the usual seasonal pattern, which is reflected in an increase in local production during the dry season in Shandong province. In addition, bromine prices in China in dollar terms were negatively affected by the devaluation of the Chinese yuan. However, elemental bromine prices in China were at the same level compared to the corresponding quarter last year. ICL continues to benefit from improved pricing in its bromine value chain.

decreased compared to the second quarter of 2019, mainly as a result of the usual seasonal pattern, which is reflected in an increase in local production during the dry season in province. In addition, bromine prices in in dollar terms were negatively affected by the devaluation of the Chinese yuan. However, elemental bromine prices in were at the same level compared to the corresponding quarter last year. ICL continues to benefit from improved pricing in its bromine value chain. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, ICL's sales volume of elemental bromine in China increased, mainly as a result of the decrease in local production due to the depletion of resources and environmental-related regulatory pressure. Sales volumes of bromine-based flame retardants moderately decreased.

increased, mainly as a result of the decrease in local production due to the depletion of resources and environmental-related regulatory pressure. Sales volumes of bromine-based flame retardants moderately decreased. The increase in the sales of clear brine fluids compared to Q3 2018 was driven by higher activity in Guyana ( South America ) and the North Sea, as well as higher prices.

( ) and the North Sea, as well as higher prices. Phosphorus-based flame retardants sales slightly decreased compared to Q3 2018, while profit improved, as higher prices and lower raw material costs compensated for lower sales volumes.

Sales of specialty minerals slightly increased compared to Q3 2018 due to pre-season sales of MgCl for de-icing in the US, following the harsh 2018/2019 winter.

During the quarter, ICL signed several strategic agreements with customers in Asia . As a result, the Company expects to invest $50 million to increase its annual bromine compounds capacity and its bromine isotank fleet. These agreements are expected to generate additional annual revenues of up to $110 million , beginning in 2021. The continuing depletion of Chinese bromine resources, together with increased environmental-related regulatory, is expected to result in greater motivation of Chinese customers to seek a reliable, long-term supplier to ensure their uninterrupted production.

Results of Operations





7-9/2019 7-9/2018

$ millions $ millions Total Sales 339 328 Sales to external customers 337 325 Sales to internal customers 2 3 Segment profit 88 83 Depreciation and Amortization 17 16 Capital Expenditures 26 14

Results analysis





Sales Expenses Operating

income



$ millions

Q3 2018 figures 328 (245) 83

Quantity - 2 2

Price 14 - 14

Exchange rate (3) 1 (2)

Transportation - (1) (1)

Operating and other expenses - (8) (8)

Q3 2019 figures 339 (251) 88



The increase in the segment's operating income in Q3 2019 is mainly attributed to an increase in the selling prices of bromine‑based industrial solutions, bromine-based flame retardants and phosphorus-based flame retardants. Operating income was also positively impacted by higher sales quantities of bromine-based industrial solutions (mainly clear brine fluids and elemental bromine). These were partly offset by a decrease in the sales quantities of bromine and phosphorus-based flame retardants, an income related to changes in pension liabilities recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, the devaluation of the euro against the dollar, which negatively impacted the revenues, and the appreciation of the shekel against the dollar, which increased operational costs in dollar terms.

Potash

The Potash division's sales decreased by 8%, while operating income increased by 6% compared to the corresponding quarter last year. A 10% decrease in potash sales volumes, attributed to the delay in the signing of supply contracts in China and India, and a $3/tonne year-over-year decline in the average realized price of potash, which derived mainly from the devaluation of the euro against the dollar, were more than offset by lower operating costs, mainly lower costs in the Polysulphate® operations at ICL Boulby and lower energy costs attributed mainly to the new power plant in Sodom.

Potash accounted for 25% of ICL's sales and 41% of adjusted operating income in Q3 2019, compared to 27% of sales and 39% of adjusted operating income in Q3 2018.

Significant Highlights and Business Environment

The Grain Price Index increased towards the end of the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to a decrease in projected production during the 2019/2020 agricultural year attributed to unfavorable weather conditions during the planting season. In the USDA's WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) report published in October 2019 , the estimated grains' stock-to-use ratio for the 2019/2020 agricultural year decreased to 29.9% compared to 39.3% for 2018/2019 and 31.4% for 2017/2018.

, the estimated grains' stock-to-use ratio for the 2019/2020 agricultural year decreased to 29.9% compared to 39.3% for 2018/2019 and 31.4% for 2017/2018. Potash spot prices decreased during Q3 2019 due to high availability.

According to Argus, potash imports to China in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to 7.7 million tonnes, an increase of about 38% over the corresponding period last year. Together with the increase in imports, demand in China was negatively impacted by the devaluation of the yuan and a decrease in planted areas attributed to the African Swine Fever. As a result, port inventories at the end of September reached a record of about 3.5 million tonnes.

in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to 7.7 million tonnes, an increase of about 38% over the corresponding period last year. Together with the increase in imports, demand in was negatively impacted by the devaluation of the yuan and a decrease in planted areas attributed to the African Swine Fever. As a result, port inventories at the end of September reached a record of about 3.5 million tonnes. According to the FAI (Fertilizer Association of India ), potash imports to India in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 0.95 million tonnes, an increase of 26% compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Towards the end of October, 2019 Uralkali ( Russia ) as well as Belaruskali ( Belarus ) signed new potash supply contracts with IPL, the major Indian importer, at a price of $280 /t CFR to be supplied by the end of March, 2020. The price reflects a decrease of $10 per tonne from the 2018/2019 contracts. After ICL has completed the shipments to India under the previous contract early in Q3, it signed an agreement to update the price for all shipments from October 2019 to March 2020 , which are in-line with its five-year supply agreement with IPL, which was signed at the end of 2018.

), potash imports to in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 0.95 million tonnes, an increase of 26% compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Towards the end of October, 2019 Uralkali ( ) as well as Belaruskali ( ) signed new potash supply contracts with IPL, the major Indian importer, at a price of /t CFR to be supplied by the end of March, 2020. The price reflects a decrease of per tonne from the 2018/2019 contracts. After ICL has completed the shipments to under the previous contract early in Q3, it signed an agreement to update the price for all shipments from to , which are in-line with its five-year supply agreement with IPL, which was signed at the end of 2018. In Brazil , prices were negatively impacted by increased competition since early this year, as suppliers diverted quantities from other markets which suffered from weak demand. According to Brazil's customs data, potash imports in the third quarter of 2019 reached more than 3.4 million tonnes, an increase of 18.7% compared to the third quarter of 2018. According to CRU ( October 2019 ) the average price of granular potash imported to Brazil in the third quarter of 2019 was $327 per tonne (CFR spot), down by 5.5% and by 0.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and to the third quarter of 2018, respectively.

, prices were negatively impacted by increased competition since early this year, as suppliers diverted quantities from other markets which suffered from weak demand. According to customs data, potash imports in the third quarter of 2019 reached more than 3.4 million tonnes, an increase of 18.7% compared to the third quarter of 2018. According to CRU ( ) the average price of granular potash imported to in the third quarter of 2019 was per tonne (CFR spot), down by 5.5% and by 0.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and to the third quarter of 2018, respectively. Low palm oil prices continued to negatively impact demand and prices in South East Asia . However, palm oil prices started to recover towards the end of the quarter.

. However, palm oil prices started to recover towards the end of the quarter. Market conditions have led several major manufacturers, including Mosaic, Nutrien, Uralkali, Belaruskali and K+S, to announce production cuts amounting to about 3 million tonnes on annual terms.

The production of Polysulphate® at ICL's Boulby mine doubled compared to the third quarter of 2018, reaching 174 thousand tonnes. PotashpluS production amounted to 29 thousand tonnes.

In order to enable increased production in the following years and for facility upgrade purposes, an annual production shutdown at ICL Dead Sea's potash operations is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019. The shutdown is planned for approximately 3 weeks and is expected to significantly impact the Potash division results in Q4 2019.

Further to our 2018 Annual Report, regarding the construction of the new access tunnel to the mine in ICL Iberia, on October 2019 , following the engagement with a new contractor, the excavation activities in the Suria site in Spain were resumed and the project is expected to be completed within a year.

, following the engagement with a new contractor, the excavation activities in the Suria site in were resumed and the project is expected to be completed within a year. The magnesium market is characterized by improved demand in the US and constrained demand in China , as a result of current trade disputes, as well as in Europe , due to slowing economic activity.

Regarding the petition filed in the US requesting to impose antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of magnesium from Israel, see Note 6 to the Company's financial statements.

Results of Operations









7-9/2019 7-9/2018

$ millions $ millions Total sales 376 409 Potash sales to external customers 280 321 Potash sales to internal customers 26 23 Other and eliminations* 70 65 Gross profit 176 171 Segment profit 83 78 Depreciation and Amortization 37 32 Capital Expenditures 93 72 Average realized price - potash (in $)*** 284 287

* Includes mainly salt produced in underground mines in UK and Spain, Polysulphate® and Polysulphate®-based products, magnesium-based products and sales of electricity produced in Israel.

** Potash average realized price (dollar per tonne) is calculated by dividing total potash revenue by total sales quantities. The difference between FOB price and average realized price is mainly marine transportation costs.

Potash – Production and Sales







Thousands of tonnes 7-9/2019 7-9/2018 Production 1,050 1,151 Total sales (including internal sales) 1,079 1,200 Closing inventory 355 655

Potash production challenges during Q3 2019, including some mechanical failures in equipment, resulted in lower production rate. The planned shutdown for facility upgrade purposes, which will take place during the fourth quarter at ICL Dead Sea, will provide long-term maintenance solutions to such mechanical failures. Sales quantities decreased mainly due to a decrease in potash sales to Brazil and China.

Results analysis













Sales Expenses Operating

income



$ millions

Q3 2018 figures 409 (331) 78

Quantity (32) 24 (8)

Price 3 - 3

Exchange rate (4) 3 (1)

Energy - 10 10

Transportation - (8) (8)

Operating and other expenses - 9 9

Q3 2019 figures 376 (293) 83



Operating income was positively impacted by a decrease in energy costs, due to the activation of the new power plant in Sodom during the second half of 2018 and a decrease in electricity prices in Europe, a decrease in operating expenses and lower production costs, mainly due to the shift to Polysulphate® in the UK. A minor positive impact on the segment's operating income derived from an increase in magnesium and Polysulphate® selling prices. These were partly offset by higher marine transportation costs, a decrease in potash sales volumes and a slight decrease in the potash average realized price, mainly due to the devaluation of the euro against the dollar.

Phosphate Solutions

The results of ICL's Phosphate Solutions division demonstrated resilience of its specialty phosphates business. In addition, the YPH JV in China continued to deliver improved results, driven by operational efficiencies, as well as lower rock and Sulphur costs.

Phosphate Specialties sales of $290 million were approximately 4% lower than the third quarter of 2018, mainly due to lower customer demand for Dairy Proteins in China, together with the devaluation of the euro and the Chinese yuan against the US dollar. Adjusting for foreign exchange impacts, revenues of the division's phosphate salts and phosphoric acids were marginally higher compared to Q3 2018, as a slight decrease of approximately 1% in sales volumes was offset by higher prices.

Phosphate Commodity sales amounted to $218 million, 4% lower than the third quarter of 2018. The decrease derived from lower sales of phosphate fertilizers, partly offset by higher sales of green phosphoric acid and phosphate rock. The weak market conditions in phosphate commodities led to a decrease of 11% in phosphate fertilizers sales volumes to 543 thousand tonnes.

Phosphate Solutions accounted for 37% of ICL's sales and 16% of adjusted operating income in Q3 2019, compared to 37% of sales and 20% of adjusted operating income in Q3 2018.

Significant Highlights and Business Environment

Revenues of phosphate salts increased compared to the corresponding quarter last year, driven by an increase of sales in Europe and increased sales volumes of food grade phosphates in North America .

and increased sales volumes of food grade phosphates in . Revenues of phosphoric acids decreased as higher prices and a slight increase of sales volumes in Europe , were offset by lower sales volumes in North America , due to unfavorable weather which impacted the specialty agriculture and construction markets, as well as lower sale volumes in South America due to increased Chinese imports. Volumes in South America improved compared to Q2 2019, as lower input costs improved ICL's competitive position. In China , favorable market conditions contributed to improved volumes and prices due to disruptions in the production of thermal phosphoric acid.

, were offset by lower sales volumes in , due to unfavorable weather which impacted the specialty agriculture and construction markets, as well as lower sale volumes in due to increased Chinese imports. Volumes in improved compared to Q2 2019, as lower input costs improved ICL's competitive position. In , favorable market conditions contributed to improved volumes and prices due to disruptions in the production of thermal phosphoric acid. Dairy proteins revenues were lower compared to the third quarter last year due to ongoing portfolio optimization efforts (shifting from milk commodities to value added ingredients), as well as lower customer demand resulting from the softening of the infant formula market in China during 2019.

during 2019. Following the signing of new supply agreements, ICL is planning to expand its manufacturing capacity and R&D support capabilities for its ROVITARIS® alternative protein technology for the meat alternatives market. For this purpose, ICL is expected to invest approximately $20 million . ROVITARIS® is a proprietary technology developed by ICL that supports the production of allergen free plant-based food. Using ROVITARIS® technology, food manufacturers can create plant-based meat alternatives that are virtually indistinguishable from their traditional meat counterparts.

. ROVITARIS® is a proprietary technology developed by ICL that supports the production of allergen free plant-based food. Using ROVITARIS® technology, food manufacturers can create plant-based meat alternatives that are virtually indistinguishable from their traditional meat counterparts. During the third quarter of 2019, the downward trend in phosphate commodity prices continued due to low demand combined with abundant supply. During October 2019 , some commodity phosphate prices have reached their lowest level in 10 years.

, some commodity phosphate prices have reached their lowest level in 10 years. In China , the African Swine Fever negatively impacted the demand for feed phosphates, creating a domestic oversupply of phosphates. In India , DAP oversupply was driven by imports from China , higher domestic production in light of low raw material prices and the unchanged rate of the DAP Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS). In Brazil , MAP oversupply is attributed to high imports during the first half of 2019.

, the African Swine Fever negatively impacted the demand for feed phosphates, creating a domestic oversupply of phosphates. In , DAP oversupply was driven by imports from , higher domestic production in light of low raw material prices and the unchanged rate of the DAP Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS). In , MAP oversupply is attributed to high imports during the first half of 2019. A group of Chinese DAP suppliers, which represents approximately 70% of China's capacity, agreed on production cuts of 0.8 to 1.0 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mosaic (US) announced that effective October 1 , it will idle its Louisiana phosphates operations to reduce production by approximately 0.5 million tonnes in 2019.

capacity, agreed on production cuts of 0.8 to 1.0 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mosaic (US) announced that effective , it will idle its phosphates operations to reduce production by approximately 0.5 million tonnes in 2019. According to CRU ( September 2019 ), the average DAP price in Q3 2019 (CFR India Spot) decreased by 9% and by 20% compared to Q2 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively, to $342 per tonne. The average TSP price (CFR Brazil Spot) decreased by 4% and 17% compared to Q2 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively, to $306 per tonne. The average SSP price (CPT Brazil inland) decreased by 4% and by 2% compared to Q2 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively, to $221 per tonne. The average price of sulphur (bulk FOB Adnoc monthly contract) was $84 per tonne, a 19.2% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019.

), the average DAP price in Q3 2019 (CFR India Spot) decreased by 9% and by 20% compared to Q2 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively, to per tonne. The average TSP price (CFR Brazil Spot) decreased by 4% and 17% compared to Q2 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively, to per tonne. The average SSP price (CPT Brazil inland) decreased by 4% and by 2% compared to Q2 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively, to per tonne. The average price of sulphur (bulk FOB Adnoc monthly contract) was per tonne, a 19.2% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2019. The phosphoric acid contract price (100% P 2 O 5 ) signed between OCP ( Morocco ) and its Indian partners for Q4 2019 was set at $625 /tonne, a decrease of $30 /tonne compared to Q3 2019 price.

O ) signed between OCP ( ) and its Indian partners for Q4 2019 was set at /tonne, a decrease of /tonne compared to Q3 2019 price. Due to weak phosphate rock demand and prices, ICL Rotem curtailed production in its Zin plant at the end of the third quarter of 2019. This is expected to continue into the fourth quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations









7-9/2019 7-9/2018

$ millions $ millions Total Sales 508 530 Sales to external customers 491 513 Sales to internal customers 17 17 Segment profit (After allocation of G&A) 32 40 Depreciation and Amortization 44 39 Capital Expenditures 51 42

Results Analysis













Sales Expenses Operating

income





$ millions

Q3 2018 figures 530 (490) 40

Quantity (12) 12 -

Price 2 - 2

Exchange rate (12) 7 (5)

Raw materials - 6 6

Energy - (2) (2)

Transportation - (1) (1)

Operating and other expenses - (8) (8)

Q3 2019 figures 508 (476) 32















The division's operating income was not impacted by lower sales volumes due to an improved sales-mix, reflected in higher sales volumes of green phosphoric acid, relatively stable sales volumes of phosphate specialties and a decrease in the sales volumes of lower margin products such as phosphate fertilizers and dairy proteins. The division also benefited from a positive price impact throughout most of the phosphate specialties products, partly offset by a decrease in the selling prices of phosphate fertilizers and green phosphoric acid. The contribution of low raw material costs is attributed to lower prices of sulphur consumed during the quarter and lower rock costs in China, partly offset by higher costs of acids acquired from third parties. The negative impact of exchange rates is attributed mainly to the devaluation of the euro and the Chinese yuan against the dollar and the appreciation of the shekel against the dollar, which increased operational costs in dollar terms. The Operating income was also negatively impacted by higher operating costs in Israel (resulting from lower production and higher depreciation expenses).

Innovative Ag Solutions

The IAS division's sales remained stable compared to Q3 2018, despite a decrease in the sales volume of low-margin third-party products. Year-over-year results were negatively impacted mainly by higher raw material costs and unfavorable exchange rates, partially offset by continued growth in emerging markets. The division continues to focus its efforts on higher value innovative products and solutions.

ICL's Innovative Ag Solutions ("IAS") division accounted for 12% of the Company's sales in Q3 2019, compared to 11% of sales in Q3 2018.

Significant Highlights and Business Environment

Sales remained stable compared to Q3 2018, as higher prices and higher sales volumes to India and Brazil offset the unfavorable impact of exchange rate fluctuations (mainly due to the devaluation of the euro against the dollar).

and offset the unfavorable impact of exchange rate fluctuations (mainly due to the devaluation of the euro against the dollar). Sales to the specialty agriculture market were negatively impacted mainly the devaluation of the euro against the dollar, adverse weather conditions in some key regions (mainly Spain ), as well as low availability of ammonia and plant maintenance in Israel . This decrease was partly offset by higher sales in emerging markets like India , Brazil and Turkey . Sales in Israel also increased due to some volume shift from the first half of the year, which was impacted by unfavorable weather. Global demand for straight fertilizers such as MKP and MAP continued to be favorable.

), as well as low availability of ammonia and plant maintenance in . This decrease was partly offset by higher sales in emerging markets like , and . Sales in also increased due to some volume shift from the first half of the year, which was impacted by unfavorable weather. Global demand for straight fertilizers such as MKP and MAP continued to be favorable. Despite the negative impact of exchange rates, sales to the Turf and Ornamental market were stable compared to Q3 2019. This was driven mainly by advanced purchases by distributors in the UK in preparation for the Brexit.

Results of Operations









7-9/2019 7-9/2018

$ millions $ millions Total Sales 160 161 Sales to external customers 156 157 Sales to internal customers 4 4 Segment profit (After allocation of G&A) (2) (1) Depreciation and Amortization 5 5 Capital Expenditures 5 3

Results analysis













Sales Expenses Operating

income



$ millions

Q3 2018 figures 161 (162) (1)

Quantity 1 (1) -

Price 1 - 1

Exchange rate (3) 2 (1)

Raw materials - (1) (1)

Energy - (1) (1)

Operating and other expenses - 1 1

Q3 2019 figures 160 (162) (2)



Operating income was positively impacted by an increase in the selling prices of liquid fertilizers, as well as higher sales volumes in Brazil, India and Israel. These were more than offset by higher raw material costs in ICL, mainly attributed to lower production rates of potash, commodity phosphates and pure phosphoric acid. In addition, operating income was negatively impacted by the devaluation of the euro against the dollar, which negatively impacted revenues, as well as from the appreciation of the shekel which increased operating costs in dollar terms.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

In respect of ICL's third quarter 2019 results, the Board of Directors declared a dividend totaling 5.0 cents per share or about $65 million. The dividend will be paid on December 18, 2019, The record date is December 4, 2019.

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately $5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "should", "plan", "intend", "estimate" and "potential" among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to assessments and judgments regarding macro-economic conditions and ICL's markets, operations and financial results. Forward-looking assessments and judgments are based on our management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, market fluctuations, especially in ICL's manufacturing locations and target markets ;the difference between actual resources and our resources estimates ;changes in the demand and price environment for ICL's products as well as the cost of shipping and energy, whether caused by actions of governments, manufacturers or consumers ;changes in the capital markets, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, credit availability, interest rates;changes in the competition structure in the market;and the factors in "Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise them or any other information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

(Financial tables follow and are also available in Excel format on our website located at www.icl-group.com)

Appendix:

We disclose in this Quarterly press release non-IFRS financial measures titled adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to the Company's shareholders, adjusted EBITDA and segment EBITDA. Our management uses these measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. We calculate our adjusted operating income by adjusting our operating income to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table "Adjustments to reported operating and net income" below. Certain of these items may recur. We calculate our adjusted net income attributable to the Company's by adjusting our net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table "Adjustments to reported operating and net income" below, excluding the total tax impact of such adjustments and adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interests. We calculate our diluted adjusted earnings per share by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted-average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding. We calculate our adjusted EBITDA by adding back to the net income attributable to the Company's shareholders the depreciation and amortization, financing expenses, net, taxes on income and the items presented in the reconciliation table "Adjusted EBITDA for the periods of activity" below which were adjusted for in calculating the adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. We calculate our segment EBITDA by adding back to segment profit (after allocation of G&A) depreciation and amortization attributable to each segment.

You should not view adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for operating income or net income attributable to the Company's shareholders determined in accordance with IFRS, and you should note that our definitions of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA may differ from those used by other companies. However, we believe adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholder, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Our management uses these non-IFRS measures to evaluate the Company's business strategies and management's performance. We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors because they improve the comparability of the financial results between periods and provide for greater transparency of key measures used to evaluate our performance.

We present a discussion in the period-to-period comparisons of the primary drivers of changes in the Company's results of operations. This discussion is based in part on management's best estimates of the impact of the main trends in its businesses. We have based the following discussion on our financial statements. You should read the following discussion together with our financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)



For the three-month period ended For the nine-month period ended For the year

ended

September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 December

31, 2018

$ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Sales 1,325 1,371 4,165 4,146 5,556 Cost of sales 853 913 2,684 2,799 3,702











Gross profit 472 458 1,481 1,347 1,854











Selling, transport and marketing

expenses 199 191 590 588 798 General and administrative expenses 62 63 190 195 257 Research and development expenses 13 13 38 42 55 Other expenses 2 14 23 38 84 Other income (5) (19) (28) (869) (859)











Operating income 201 196 668 1,353 1,519











Finance expenses 67 42 195 125 214 Finance income (35) (19) (91) (33) (56)











Finance expenses, net 32 23 104 92 158























Share in earnings (losses) of equity-

accounted investees - (1) 1 - 3











Income before income taxes 169 172 565 1,261 1,364











Provision for income taxes 35 45 132 110 129











Net income 134 127 433 1,151 1,235























Net gain (loss) attributable to the non-

controlling interests 4 (2) 6 (7) (5)











Net income attributable to the

shareholders of the Company 130 129 427 1,158 1,240























Earnings per share attributable to the

shareholders of the Company:





















Basic earnings per share (in dollars) 0.10 0.10 0.33 0.91 0.97











Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) 0.10 0.10 0.33 0.91 0.97











Weighted-average number of

ordinary shares outstanding:





















Basic (in thousands) 1,280,586 1,275,721 1,279,146 1,275,052 1,277,209











Diluted (in thousands) 1,283,675 1,278,780 1,283,401 1,276,564 1,279,781

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)



September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018

$ millions $ millions $ millions Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 96 102 121 Short-term investments and deposits 91 85 92 Trade receivables 979 1,000 990 Inventories 1,205 1,225 1,290 Other receivables 324 269 295 Total current assets 2,695 2,681 2,788







Non-current assets





Investments in equity-accounted

investees 29 28 30 Investments at fair value through other

comprehensive income 144 149 145 Deferred tax assets 97 112 122 Property, plant and equipment 5,068 4,580 4,663 Intangible assets 641 672 671 Other non-current assets 439 421 357 Total non-current assets 6,418 5,962 5,988







Total assets 9,113 8,643 8,776







Current liabilities





Short-term credit 476 671 610 Trade payables 691 686 715 Provisions 34 50 37 Other current liabilities 578 587 647 Total current liabilities 1,779 1,994 2,009







Non-current liabilities





Long-term debt and debentures 2,101 1,721 1,815 Deferred tax liabilities 357 274 297 Long-term employee liabilities 576 542 501 Provisions 221 199 229 Other non-current liabilities 45 4 10 Total non-current liabilities 3,300 2,740 2,852







Total liabilities 5,079 4,734 4,861







Equity





Total shareholders' equity 3,901 3,775 3,781 Non-controlling interests 133 134 134 Total equity 4,034 3,909 3,915







Total liabilities and equity 9,113 8,643 8,776

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the three-month

period ended For the nine-month

period ended For the

year ended

September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 December

31, 2018

$ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Cash flows from operating activities









Net income 134 127 433 1,151 1,235 Adjustments for:









Depreciation and amortization 110 94 330 296 403 (Reversal of) impairment losses on fixed assets - 3 (10) 17 17 Exchange rate and interest expenses, net* 68 35 146 73 81 Share in earnings (losses) of equity-accounted

investees, net - 1 (1) - (3) Gain from divestiture of businesses - - - (841) (841) Capital gain - - (12) - - Share-based compensation 3 4 9 17 19 Deferred tax expenses 14 37 90 64 76

195 174 552 (374) (248)











Change in inventories (26) (17) - (59) (115) Change in trade receivables 70 67 (11) (105) (101) Change in trade payables 27 (66) (9) (47) (34) Change in other receivables* (15) (29) (4) (11) (3) Change in other payables* (19) (39) (184) (87) (48) Change in provisions and employee benefits 2 (21) 3 (72) (66) Net change in operating assets and liabilities 39 (105) (205) (381) (367)











Net cash provided by operating activities 368 196 780 396 620











Cash flows from investing activities









Proceeds from deposits, net (7) (3) 4 7 (3) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets (147) (145) (419) (393) (572) Proceeds from divestiture of businesses net of

transaction expenses - (1) - 906 902 Dividends from equity-accounted investees - - 1 - 2 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

equipment 1 - 36 2 2 Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities (153) (149) (378) 522 331











Cash flows from financing activities









Dividends paid to the Company's

shareholders (73) (56) (209) (176) (241) Receipt of long-term debt 50 140 457 1,476 1,746 Repayment of long-term debt (138) (241) (550) (1,989) (2,115) Short-term credit from banks and others, net (90) 64 (120) (193) (283) Other (2) - (2) - (1) Net cash used in financing activities (253) (93) (424) (882) (894)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents (38) (46) (22) 36 57 Cash and cash equivalents as at the

beginning of the period 137 155 121 88 83 Net effect of currency translation on cash and

cash equivalents (3) (7) (3) (22) (24) Cash and cash equivalents included as part of

assets held for sale - - - - 5 Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of

the period 96 102 96 102 121 *Immaterial adjustment of comparable data.











Additional Information

For the three-month period

ended For the nine-month period

ended For the year

ended

September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2018 December

31, 2018

$ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Income taxes paid, net of refunds 20 17 78 35 56 Interest paid 17 21 77 72 103

Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net Income

7-9/2019 7-9/2018 1-9/2019 1-9/2018 1-12/2018

$ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions $ millions Operating income 201 196 668 1,353 1,519 Capital gain (1) - - - (841) (841) (Reversal of) impairment losses on fixed

assets (2) - 3 (10) 19 19 Provision for early retirement and

dismissal of employees (3) - - - 7 7 Provision for legal proceedings (4) - 1 14 1 31 Provision for site closure costs (5) - - - - 18 Total adjustments to operating income - 4 4 (814) (766) Adjusted operating income 201 200 672 539 753 Net income attributable to the

shareholders of the Company 130 129 427 1,158 1,240 Total adjustments to operating income - 4 4 (814) (766) Adjustments to finance expenses (6) - 3 - 3 10 Total tax impact of the above operating

income & finance expenses adjustments - (2) - 6 (7) Total adjusted net income - shareholders

of the Company 130 134 431 353 477

(1) A capital gain from the sale of the Fire Safety and Oil Additives (P 2 S 5 ) businesses in 2018.

(2) In 2019, an impairment due to an agreement for the sale of assets and a partial reversal of impairment loss related to assets in Germany which was incurred in 2015 (see note 6 to the financial statements). In 2018, a write‑off of Rovita's assets following its divestment and a write-off of an intangible asset regarding a specific R&D project related to ICL's phosphate-based products.

(3) In 2018, a provision relating to the transition of the Company's facility in the UK (ICL Boulby) to the exclusive production of Polysulphate®.

(4) In 2019 and 2018, an increase of the provision in connection with the finalization of the royalties' arbitration in Israel relating to prior periods (see note 6 to the financial statements), which in 2018 was partly offset by a VAT refund relating to prior periods (2002‑2015) in Brazil.

(5) In 2018, an increase of the restoration plan provision relating to the closure cost of the Sallent site in Spain.

(6) Interest and linkage expenses resulting from an increase of the provision related to the royalties' arbitration in Israel in 2018 (see item 4 above).