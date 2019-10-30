ICL Signed a Contract for the Sale of Potash to a Customer in India

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, announced today that further to its announcement regarding a five-year supply agreement with Indian Potash Limited (IPL), India's largest importer of potash, the Company signed an agreement to update the price by $10 less per tonne, for all shipments from October 2019 to March 2020.

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL's operations are divided into four business divisions: Industrial Products (bromine value chain and complementary business); Potash; Phosphate Solutions (P 2 O 5 Chain); and Innovative Ag Solutions. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately US$5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com

