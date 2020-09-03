ICL To Host Virtual Investor Day On September 23, 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

ICL President and CEO, Raviv Zoller, together will other members of ICL's senior management team will present ICL's unique business model, strategic growth plan and financial targets for 2025. ICL is focused on developing new, innovative technologies and products to capitalize on major trends across its end markets.

The Investor Day invitation and registration link are published on the company's website here.

The Investor Day will commence promptly at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and can be accessed through this link. A replay of the Investor Day will also be available on the company's website.

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from its unique mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

