TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE and TASE: ICL) a leading global Specialty Minerals and Advanced Crop Nutrition company, will participate in the BMO Farm to Market conference in NY, on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Mr. Kobi Altman, ICL's CFO, will present at the conference in NY on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:30am Eastern Daylight Time. The format will include a formal presentation, with the remainder of the day consisting of one-on-one and small group meetings.
The presentation will be webcasted and will be available on the Company's website at www.icl-group.com
About ICL
ICL is a global manufacturer of products based on specialty minerals that fulfill humanity's essential needs primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide, and its sales in 2017 totaled US$5.4 billion.
For more information, visit the company's website at www.icl-group.com.
|
PRESS CONTACT
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
|
Maya Avishai
|
Limor Gruber
|
Head of Global External Communications
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
+972-3-684-4477
|
+972-3-684-4471
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icl-to-present-at-an-upcoming-investor-conference-300640980.html
SOURCE ICL
