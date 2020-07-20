ICL to Present at The Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference in August

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company, today announced it will participate at the upcoming conference:

Mr. Kobi Altman, ICL's CFO, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference on August 5, 2020 at 10:20 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The presentation will be webcasted and will be available on the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

Mr. Altman together with Mr. Dudi Musler, ICL's IR Manager, will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings in the conference on that day.

Investors who wish to participate in the virtual meetings with Mr. Altman on this day, may contact ICL's IR team, [email protected]

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from its unique mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com .

