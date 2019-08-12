ICL to Present at Upcoming Conferences in September

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, will participate at upcoming conferences:

Mr. Charles Weidhas , ICL's COO, will participate at HSBC Global Emerging Markets Investor Forum in London on September 3, 2019 . Mr. Weidhas together with Mr. Dudi Musler , IR Manager, will conduct one-on-one meetings in the conference throughout the day.

, ICL's COO, will participate at in on . Mr. Weidhas together with Mr. , IR Manager, will conduct one-on-one meetings in the conference throughout the day. Mr. Weidhas and Mr. Musler will also participate at UBS Chemicals Conference in NY on September 4, 2019 and will conduct one-on-one meetings in the conference throughout the day as well.

Investors attending the conferences who wish to meet Mr. Weidhas and Mr. Musler, may contact ICL's IR team.

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately US$5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT PRESS CONTACT

Limor Gruber Maya Avishai

Head of Investor Relations Head of Global External Communications

+972-3-684-4471 +972-3-684-4477

Limor.Gruber@icl-group.com Maya.Avishai@icl-group.com















SOURCE ICL