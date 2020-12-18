iClick Continues to Drive Breakthrough Growth for Top Brands in China

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, is pleased to share the stories of two brands' remarkable growth achieved with the help of iClick's industry-leading integrated solutions.

In deepened partnership with iClick since August 2020, Adopt A Cow ("AAC"), an innovative dairy-focused e-commerce company, increased monthly sales six-fold with the monthly repurchase rate on its Mini Program Store rising as high as 15% and ROI reaching 6. Through iClick's coupon expiration reminder function, AAC's coupon redemption rate also increased by five times.

The other client, Xiangpiaopiao, China's premier milk tea brand, saw livestream views during the recent "Double 11" sales festival spike by 600%, contributing 25% of its GMV and giving it the #1 ranking for "Double 11" sales in the milk tea market.

iClick helped these two clients achieve extraordinary growth in a highly competitive and saturated market through its leading product offerings including:

Marketing solutions that acquire customers by identifying & targeting similar consumer groups and leverage traffic of brands with similar customer bases to enable cross selling and increase the repurchase rate.

Tailor-made mini-program online stores to help brands generate private traffic, facilitate integration of online and offline data from omni channels and establish 360-degree audience profiling.

Consumer data platform ("CDP") that provides in-depth data analytics for brands to understand consumer preferences as well as repurchase frequency analysis to help brands launch personalized marketing campaigns through the mini-program interface, enhancing customer loyalty, consumer lifetime value and sales. On top of that, iClick's CDP empowers brands to monitor market trends and react with agility through the real-time data dashboard.

Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick said, "Breakthrough cases such as Xiangpiaopiao and Adopt a Cow are just two examples of how iClick's Integrated Enterprise and Marketing Cloud Platform provides brand customers with creative, tailor-made solutions that deliver enormous value. Especially with the rapid growth of our Enterprise Solutions Business, iClick is perfectly positioned with a suite of integrated services to help companies achieve their goals in the region."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

