iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Adds Mr. SL Philip Kan to its Board of Directors

Hong Kong, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announces the addition of Mr. Philip Kan to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Kan will chair the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of the Company.

In his more than 40 years of career, Mr. Kan has gained extensive experience across various areas, including management, finance, banking, capital markets, information technology, risk management, and corporate governance and development. He has been the responsible officer, director, and the senior management of a number of financial institutions regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong since 2003. Currently, he is the Resident Advisor at Donvex Asia Capital Ltd. and the Responsible Officer at Donvex Capital Ltd, where he is focused on the business development. Prior to these, he also held other similar positions at First Capital International Finance Ltd and Kaiser KT Capital Ltd.

"The addition of Philip to the Board will help bring additional guidance and leadership for iClick at the stage of our continued growth," commented Jian "T.J." Tang, iClick's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Philip brings tremendous business experience, much of it in management and leadership roles in the financial sector in Hong Kong and mainland China that will be highly relevant and additive to us as we continue to grow our integrated data-driven solutions offerings both internally and through M&A opportunities. We look forward to leveraging his insights to achieve our corporate goals."

In 2000, Mr. Kan co-founded LP Lammas International Ltd., a boutique corporate financial institution providing services in co-sponsoring IPOs, share placements, M&A, asset management, and financial advisory services, which was subsequently acquired by Galileo Capital Group Ltd. (now known as Sun International Group Limited, HKEx: 8029) in 2003. He later served as Director and Resident Officer at Galileo Capital Group Ltd.

Prior to co-founding LP Lammas International Ltd., Mr. Kan held senior positions in a number of prominent companies in Hong Kong, including roles as a Senior Vice President for First Pacific Bank Limited overseeing the centralized banking services units and the IT division, Manager of Systems & Operations at HSBC, and various management positions at AIG Finance (HK) Ltd, General Electric, and Bank of America earlier in his career.

Mr. Kan obtained his MBA degree from the Henley Management College at Brunel University in the U.K. He also held a Fellow Membership of the Chartered Institute of Management (FCIM) and a Fellow Membership of the Institute of Management Services (FMS) in the U.K. Mr. Kan is currently a member of the Disciplinary Panel of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The appointment of Mr. Kan to the Company's Board of Directors took effect on January 1, 2021, following the departures of Mr. James Kim and Ms. Honnus Cheung from the Board, effective December 31, 2020. Departures of Mr. James Kim and Ms. Honnus Cheung from the Board were not due to any disagreement with the Company.

"I would like to thank Mr. James Kim and Ms. Honnus Cheung for their years of service and guidance on the Company's development. We certainly wish them every success in their future endeavors," said T.J.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

