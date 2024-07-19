iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Announces Disposal of Its Mainland China Enterprise Solutions Business

HONG KONG, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that Optimix Media Asia Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a share purchase agreement on July 19, 2024 to sell all of its equity interest in Tetris Media Limited ("Tetris") to BeihaiOne Limited (the "Disposal").

Tetris and its subsidiaries are the primary entities through which the Company delivers its enterprise solutions business in mainland China. This strategic move aims to optimize the Company's operations based on the performance of business units, enhance profitability, and realign the business focus to meet market trends and demand in the SaaS sector. After the Disposal, the Company will continue to operate its enterprise solutions business in Hong Kong and marketing solutions business in mainland China, Hong Kong and overseas.

Mr. Jian Tang, iClick's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, said, "The uncertain macroeconomic conditions and the intense competition in the SaaS market in mainland China have resulted in diminished segment margins and operating cashflows. Given the limited growth opportunity, our board of directors has decided to dispose of Tetris and its subsidiaries. We will continue our cost optimization efforts to drive greater operational efficiency, and enhance the Company's capabilities and sustainability. We believe these will help the Company ultimately enhance financial performance as well as drive returns to the shareholders."

In connection with the Disposal, the Company engaged an independent third-party valuer to evaluate the market value of Tetris and its subsidiaries. The consideration of the Disposal is US$80,000, which is commensurate with the equity value of Tetris and its subsidiaries as calculated by the independent third-party valuer. The Disposal was approved by the board of directors of the Company, upon the recommendation and approval of the audit committee of the board of directors.

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in ten locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

