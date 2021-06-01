iClick Interactive's Partnership with Baili Commercial Helps Drive Outstanding Business Growth

HONG KONG, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is happy to share its successful partnership with Baili Commercial Co. Ltd. ("Baili"), one of the most influential professional brand service providers in China. In just one-year of cooperation, iClick helped Baili integrate and digitalize almost 470 offline stores and generate GMV of approximately RMB150 million through online channels.

Baili, a leading player in China's department store industry with more than two decades of experience, has been a pioneer in business transformation through digitization. To help Baili achieve its objectives, iClick applied its extensive experience and well-developed product portfolio across three main service streams, including:

iClick integrated nearly 470 client offline stores into a WeChat mini-program store which functions as a centralized online consumer interface with various smart marketing tools for live-streaming e-commerce and other areas to attract traffic and stimulate consumption.

iClick's iSCRM enabled the client to formulate and execute intelligent consumer strategies and personalized services to enhance consumer stickiness and loyalty. In addition, using the SaaS product the client digitalized sales management and evaluation in order to improve internal management efficiency and motivate sales assistants to pursue higher performance targets.

iClick's data analytics technologies were used to support target marketing, enhance the consumer repurchase rate and expand the private domain traffic pool with 360-degree consumer profiles and insights based on factors including consumption information and social behavior data.

"Our cooperation with Baili is an outstanding example of how iClick's experience and technology can benefit our clients in the department store retail sector," said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick. "We are delighted that Baili is satisfied with our services and eager to continue our cooperation. Entering into the second year of our partnership, we are actively developing more product modules to help Baili achieve greater sales growth."

"Our experience working with this key client has increased the market's recognition of our capabilities and services amid the strong demand for effective smart retail solutions. We expect this successful case working with Baili will help drive momentum in the department store retail sector as we leverage our industry knowledge and experience. Also, we will continue to enhance our technology and platform to unlock the vast potential of smart retail for clients through our tested methodology and leading products."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in ten locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favorable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

