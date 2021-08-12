iClick Wins "Best Use of AI in MarTech" Award in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Use of AI in MarTech" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes standout marketing, advertising and sales technology around the world.

Powered by machine learning and AI technologies, iClick has achieved a major milestone in bringing together a complete martech solution suite comprised of iAudience, iAccess, iNsights and other flagship products to provide the best integrated solutions for worldwide digital marketers in China.

"We would like to thank MarTech Breakthrough for this important recognition," said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick. "iClick is focused on developing industry-leading AI technology to provide the best full suite of data-driven marketing and consumer lifecycle solutions that help global brands achieve sustainable growth. AI is an integral part of our offerings and a core driver of iClick's strong growth momentum."

James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough added, "iClick connects global marketers with audiences in China through their incredible products that really push the envelope with their use of AI. The ability to help brands drive significant business growth and profitability is a unique achievement and niche that we're thrilled to recognize with our 'Best Use of AI in MarTech' award."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China: In the United States: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Core IR Lisa Li Tom Caden Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866 Tel: +1-516-222-2560 E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

