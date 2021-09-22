ICM Partners' Agent Chris Sawtelle To Join His Client, Josh Richards, At CrossCheck Holdings

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCheck Holdings, a sports, entertainment and marketing company operated by social media influencer and serial entrepreneur Josh Richards and his business partner Michael Gruen, today announced that their agent, Chris Sawtelle, of ICM Partners, will leave the agency to become co-president of the holding company. ICM Partners will continue to represent the company and its principals.

Sawtelle, who joined ICM Partners in 2018, is leaving the agency with the blessing of his former employer.

"We're excited to continue working with Chris in this new capacity," said Gruen, who serves as co-president, alongside Sawtelle. "Not only is Chris one of the most ambitious, forward-thinking agents in the business, he has a background that encompasses motion picture literary, digital, brand management and production—all the key areas we're focused on."

Prior to joining ICM Partners three years ago, Chris was at Anonymous Content. He began his career as an assistant in the motion picture department of CAA.

"I'm grateful to Josh and Michael for giving me this opportunity and to ICM for the opportunity to grow as a representative and entrepreneur," Sawtelle said. "I've enjoyed working with the team as clients, and now I'm thrilled to join the company and help build the business from the inside."

CrossCheck Holdings includes CrossCheck Studios, a production company focused on Gen Z content creators in partnership with Mark Wahlberg, Archie Gips and Steve Levenson; CrossCheck Sports, a sports agency; and HawkeZ, a marketing agency serving brands that cater to Gen Z audiences.

"I have complete confidence in Chris' ability to help us build this company," said Richards, who serves as CEO of the holding company. "With Chris at helm, we'll be able to identify and seize new opportunities across verticals."

Adam Schweitzer, Managing Director of Talent and Branding at ICM Partners, who managed Sawtelle, said:

"We could not be more excited to be in business with Josh Richards, Michael Gruen and Chris Sawtelle to help them execute their super-ambitious business plan. It is a testament to the level of service that Chris and our team have provided, that they want him to come in and be co-president of the company. We will continue to surround Josh, Michael and Chris with a great team and look forward to collaborating with them to further this fantastic partnership."

About CrossCheck Holdings

