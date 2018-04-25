ICMA Welcomes New President

Barry Mosteller, director of research and development of CPI Card Group, has been named ICMA president for 2018. He assumes the helm from Keith Yeates, CEO of Bristol ID Technologies, who successfully led the organization during the prior term. Michael Dorner, managing director, Variuscard GmbH, has been named ICMA vice president for 2018.

The 2018 board of directors includes principal members from North America: Immediate Past President Yeates; Dori Skelding, CompoSecure LLC; Jim Cooney, personalizer, CPS Cards, and Mosteller; and principal members from Europe: Vice President Dorner and Thomas Tarantino, G&D Mobile Security. Associate board members for North America and Europe are John Schneiderhan, Sun Chemical; and Brian Summerhayes, Barnes International, respectively.

"We're thrilled to welcome Barry as president, and I know he will be a terrific leader for ICMA," said Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of ICMA. "He has tremendous experience on the technical side of card manufacturing and has always been an engaged and dynamic member of ICMA."

Mosteller has more than 25 years of experience in card manufacturing, smart cards, research and development, project management and marketing. He led the development of many significant innovations in card technologies and materials and authored or co-authored several card-related patents. He has earned ICMA Advanced Card Education (ACE) designations in ACE-M (manufacturing), ACE-P (personalization) and ACE-A (advanced technologies).

ICMA extends its thanks and recognizes the outstanding contributions of departing board member Karen Brooker of CPS Cards, whose term has expired.

ICMA at the forefront of an evolving industry

For nearly 30 years, ICMA has represented the interests of the card industry—which includes manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers—as its leading global association. ICMA provides member benefits in education, training and networking and represents the industry before the standard-making bodies International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

As the complexity of card manufacturing and personalization has increased, so have the production, standards, quality, security and environmental issues surrounding these cards. ICMA provides both in-person and online education, networking, idea-sharing, and collaboration for companies around the globe. Card manufacturing is a $19 billion industry growing globally.

ICMA maintains several industry-leading training and education programs about card manufacturing for members. These include the Advanced Card Education (ACE) certificate and the web-based Card Industry Training & Education programs, which provide information on key areas of the industry, as well as online tutorials and webinars on specific topics from card industry experts and leading industry suppliers. ICMA also provides regular industry reports to keep members informed of emerging trends and changing standards. The organization hosts three conferences each year. The main event is the Annual Card Manufacturing & Personalization EXPO and the other two conferences are CardTREX North America and CardTREX Europe.

