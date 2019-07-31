ICMAD Names Winners of 2019 Indie Beauty Innovators Awards

Winners were announced during the awards dinner event on Tuesday, July 29 th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. The event was hosted by ICMAD President, Dr. Ken Marenus, and ICMAD Chairman & Rare Beauty Brands President & CEO, Chris Hobson. Keynote speakers included an esteemed lineup of industry leaders, including David Olsen, former CEO of Cos Bar, Joel Bines, Managing Director at AlixPartners, Anne-Marie Kline, Former CMO of Living Proof, who spoke about building a beauty brand in an increasingly crowded market, and Brian and Sandy Stewart, Producers of Sharkwater Extinction, who discussed the importance of formulating products with care and consideration for the impact on endangered species.

2019 Award Winners:

Accessories / Tools / Brushes

NuFace, Fix Line Smoothing Device

Bath & Body

Queen V, Rub Me The Right Way

Fragrance

Raw Spirit Inc, Wild Spirit Discovery Set

Innovator Brand of the Year

NuFace

Haircare

Virtue Labs, Virtue ColorKick

Makeup

Beautyblender, BOUNCE Liquid Whipped Long Wear Foundation

Men's

Caldera + Lab, The Good

Skincare

SPF Ventures, Brush On Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32

Green Innovator Brand of the Year

Distil Skincare, AO Skincare

Charitable Company

Handcrafted Honey Bee, Smarty Pits

Entrepreneur of the Year

Alicia Grande of Grande Cosmetics

"Innovation is the lifeblood of our industry," states ICMAD President, Dr. Ken Marenus. "The personal care and cosmetics industry is experiencing exponential growth thanks to brands disrupting through innovation and redefining the face of beauty. Our annual awards program shines a spotlight on the most innovative beauty brands and entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries with transformative products and solutions to meet the needs of the ever-evolving global marketplace. This year's awards were a wonderful celebration of excellence and ingenuity and we congratulate all the finalists and companies honored with the 2019 IBI Award."

About ICMAD

ICMAD, Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors, is a non-profit trade association supporting creative, innovative companies, with a focus on independently owned businesses of all sizes. ICMAD's goal is to help members succeed in the rapidly changing, highly competitive global cosmetics and personal care industry. Since 1974, ICMAD has provided essential guidance and support through business tools, publications, education, networking opportunities, and key advocacy support to start-ups and emerging businesses. Helping members foster the creativity and innovation that is the heart of the cosmetics and personal care industry. www.icmad.org

SOURCE Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors

Related Links

http://www.icmad.org

