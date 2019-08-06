ICMCP Announces National Conference Keynote Speaker: Chris Young, CEO - McAfee

"To have Chris Young's support is wonderful; to have him participate as our keynote is outstanding! ICMCP is very excited to add someone this important to the cyber and diversity discussion – someone who is also an incredible person - as our keynote speaker this year;" stated ICMCP president, Aric Perminter. "Chris is a member of ICMCP's Strategic Advisory Board and has always supported ICMCP and its mission. Chris and McAfee believe strongly in the mission of diversity & inclusion. Attendees will be excited about Chris' participation, and we know they will benefit greatly from his sharing…we are very grateful to Chris and McAfee for their continued support of ICMCP!"

ICMCP has announced an impressive list of speakers for this year's event including:

Rita Mitjans, Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer, ADP

Chris Young, CEO, McAfee

Edna Conway, CSO, Global Value Chain, Cisco

Kirsten Davies, CISO, Estee Lauder Companies

Shamla Naidoo, CISO, IBM

Emily Heath, CISO, United Airlines

Renee Forney, Senior Director of Cyber Assurance, Capital One

Patrick Gaul, Executive Director, National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)

Rodney Sampson, Chairman and CEO, The Opportunity Hub



These speakers will be joined by a distinguished list of over 25 presenters on various topics that impact minority cybersecurity professionals and organizations. See the full agenda and list of speakers here!

To register visit https://app.certain.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x3005953abcd.

About ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) was created as a 501(c)(3) non-profit association dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals. Our mission is to achieve the consistent representation of women and minorities in the cybersecurity industry through programs designed to foster recruitment, inclusion, and retention – one person at a time. The ICMCP tackles the "great cyber divide" with scholarship opportunities, diverse workforce development, innovative outreach, and mentoring programs. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://www.icmcp.org, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.

