ICMEC Receives Google Grant to Train Law Enforcement in India

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) announced it received a $40,000 grant from Google to provide technology tools and investigative training for child protection in India. This training is instrumental as Kerala Police establish their first stand-alone law enforcement unit to effectively combat online child sexual abuse and exploitation. "This is an exciting opportunity to share experiences, learn new investigative techniques and develop networks among our peers around the world," said Manoj Abraham IPS, Inspector General of Police in Kerala State, India. "Together we are going to train police officers, investigators and first responders how to combat child sexual exploitation."

Google's support allows ICMEC to continue offering quality solutions driven by a carefully selected team of experts at Interpol and other special forces around the world. Trainings, such as the one in India, also implement tools available to speed up the process of identifying victims and bringing perpetrators to justice. "Just as technology facilitates the exploitation of children, it is imperative that those on the frontlines of child protection use similar technologies to combat these illicit acts," said Ambassador Maura Harty, CEO of ICMEC.

India's dedication to cultivating their own experts, creating resourceful networks, and putting efficient methods to work across industries and borders personifies the objectives of ICMEC's Law Enforcement Training Program. "Google is pleased to support ICMEC in this important work. This sort of collaboration across sectors is critical in the fight against child exploitation," said Simon Morrison, Public Policy Manager, Google.

About ICMEC

ICMEC has dedicated 20 years to creating innovative programs that address each angle of Child Protection and continue to address the UN SDG Target 16.2: Aiming to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children. The organization employs smart collaboration and innovative technology to effect change in making the world safer for children. We welcome your partnership and invite you to learn more about these initiatives at www.icmec.org.

About Google

Google's innovative search technologies connect millions of people around the world with information every day. Founded in 1998 by Stanford Ph.D. students Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google today is a top web property in all major global markets. Google is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.google.com.

Contact:

Laura Jennings

International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children

ljennings@gmail.com

SOURCE International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children

Related Links

http://www.icmec.org

