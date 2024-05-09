iCode Signs 100th Franchise Location, Signifying Major National Expansion Milestone

Landmark development achievement reinforces iCode's position as a leader in innovative STEM education

DALLAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCode , a premier coding and STEM learning program for kids, announced today the signing of its 100th franchise agreement, furthering its national footprint and reinforcing its commitment to advancing STEM education across the United States.

"Reaching 100 locations is a landmark achievement for any franchise," said Abid Abedi, CEO of iCode. "It represents a strong brand presence and demonstrates a proven track record of sustainability and success across multiple markets. For iCode, achieving this number signifies the essential nature of our educational model and its adaptability in different regions, appealing to a broad spectrum of business owners, parents and students who understand the need for future-ready learning."

The newest location will open in Allen, Texas, a northern suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex where the brand was founded and remains headquartered today. This 100th iCode location will be owned and operated by tech sector veteran Saleema Syed, who brings more than 25 years of industry experience to her new franchise. Syed's deep passion for integrating technology with education aligns with iCode's philosophy of delivering a multifaceted STEM learning experience.

"We were drawn to iCode because it doesn't just focus on technical skills; it also addresses the soft skills often overlooked in the tech community," said the Syed. "After researching other educational models, we recognized that iCode offers a comprehensive approach that includes creativity, problem-solving and collaboration. We're excited to introduce iCode to Allen, where we can bring fun to coding and help prepare kids not just for school, but for life."

After signing 10 locations already in 2024 alone, iCode's 100th marks a significant point in its growth trajectory, illustrating its effectiveness and appeal as a leader in tech education and highlighting its ongoing impact on communities nationwide.

iCode will continue its growth streak throughout 2024 with plans to sign more than 200 deals by the end of 2025.

About iCode

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Abid Abedi, iCode is a leader in the field of coding and STEM learning, dedicated to providing innovative and immersive experiences. With a focus on developing future-ready skills, iCode is at the forefront of equipping young minds for the challenges of tomorrow offering programs in STEM, coding, robotics, gaming and more with its proprietary curriculum. With 100 locations sold across the nation, iCode is rapidly expanding its model to effectively become the premier advanced learning center in the country and has plans to sign 200+ locations by 2025.

