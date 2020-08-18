Icom Australia and Digital Matter Introduce Bundled LTE Two-Way Radios and GPS Tracking to Enhance Staff Safety and Communication

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Matter, a global leader in GPS and IoT hardware development, today announced a partnership with Icom Australia, global manufacturers of radio transmitting and receiving equipment. Through the partnership, Icom's new range of 4G LTE two-way radios now feature GPS location-tracking via Digital Matter's cloud-based telematics platform.

The Icom LTE radio system enables two-way communication with the ease and comfort of PTT (push-to-talk) operation, providing organizations and businesses with telephone-style full-duplex communications over 4G LTE networks.

Icom's LTE radios also feature GPS, SOS duress button and man-down alerting, and are fully integrated with Digital Matter's tracking platform, Telematics Guru, enabling reliable location-tracking and critical man down and emergency alerts.

"Today more than ever, Australian businesses are looking for affordable communication, tracking, and safety solutions to help them stay connected with mobile and remote workforces," says Stuart German, Business Development Director, Digital Matter. "Partnering with Icom brings together their advanced communications technology with GPS tracking to provide organizations with an affordable, all-in-one reliable safety service. Our reseller network can now also offer the LTE handsets as a personnel safety tracking device as well as a two-way communication tool."

With industry-leading IP67 waterproof performance, Icom's LTE radios enable communication, personnel location-tracking and lone worker safety in construction, mining, oil and gas, government, security, and more.

LTE Radios with GPS also help businesses comply with occupational health and safety (OHS) duties of employers who have personnel working alone. The ability for the employee to send an SOS duress or for an organisation to receive a "man-down" alert are not only potential life-saving features, but also meet and exceed the Model Work Health and Safety requirements in most States, as well as Duty of Care protocols.

"Integrating Digital Matter's class-leading tracking platform, Telematics Guru, emphasises Icom's commitment to bringing quality equipment and support to the Australian market," says Marty Anderson, General Manager of Icom Australia. "This partnership also introduces their range of asset tracking devices and presents a new recurring revenue business model to our partners via white-labeling."

Digital Matter also provides an extensive range of industrial battery-powered and wired asset tracking devices for physical asset tracking and management applications, featuring real-time location tracking and movement history, asset utilization monitoring, preventative maintenance monitoring, theft recovery, and more.

"Expensive vehicles and equipment, trailers, containers, bins - and now staff - can all be located and managed in one secure platform," says German. "Fleet and asset visibility allow companies to reduce costs, optimise operations, improve service levels, manage staff, and essentially become more profitable."

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is a global leader in embedded hardware development and device management, with an extensive range of battery-powered and powered GPS and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. With over 20 years of telematics experience, flexible integration options and a powerful device management platform, Digital Matter supplies reliable and secure devices for many of the world's largest tracking companies, enterprises, and network operators across all verticals.

About Icom

For over 60 years, Icom has been known for delivering communications products with excellence in design, innovation, and performance. With an extensive national dealer network encompassing Australia and the Pacific Islands, Icom offers an expansive range of products that are designed to withstand the most rugged and extreme conditions and include base-station, mobile and handheld units covering many frequency bands.

