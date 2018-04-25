Icom North America and Gascomb of Mexico Sign Exclusive Alternative Fuels Systems Distribution Agreement

Gascomb has been an Icom distributor for the past three years and has seeded the Mexican market with Icom Systems in fleets which produced excellent results regarding performance, fuel cost reductions and emissions reduction. Gascomb has placed a multi-million dollar order with Icom for Systems for major fleet customers.

Albert Venezio President of Icom: "Gascomb is a Mexican company which has a thirty-year successful history of supplying and servicing fleets and dealers across Mexico and an eighteen-year history on the cutting edge of alternative fuels in Mexico. Gascomb is a pioneer in the Dual Fuels (Hybrid) market for diesel engines. Gascomb is uniquely positioned to facilitate the rapidly expanding alternative fuels industry including an impressive infrastructure to attend to a high volume of heavy duty vehicles with certified technicians."

Bernardo Rodriquez Alvarez CEO of Gascomb: "Gascomb and our fleet customers have been very impressed by the Icom alternative fuel systems over the past few years and we have many big orders with large fleets we are delivering on. Icom has the optimum technologies, infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, the industry leading list of EPA Certifications, sales and technical support to grow with Gascomb the Mexican alternative fuels market nationally."

About Icom: Founded in 2004 brings patented advanced alternative fuels systems to the North and South American markets including systems for: Liquid Injection Propane for gasoline engines monofuel and bifuel, Propane/diesel, CNG-LNG-RNG/diesel, as well as for other alternative fuels.

About Gascomb: We have more than 30 years of experience in maintenance of fleets to Municipal, State and private companies. Since 2000, we started in the gas conversion sector with CAP in garbage trucks of the CDMX Government. Nowadays, with the energy reform, it allows us to expand the market of gas conversions in freight and urban transport with diesel engines. We are an innovative company and above all we are Pioneers in the country in systems of conversion to natural gas Dual Fuel, we have nearly 9,000 m2 of infrastructure with certified technicians, we also have a diesel laboratory, being one of the most sophisticated laboratories in Latin America and that year after year we certify our team. We were one of the first workshops certified in Latin America as DELPHI Diesel Point Center, we are currently Delphi service distributors by Delphi Diesel Systems Service Mexico. We have a network of distributors in the country and we are the best option for urban transport and cargo. Our experience supports us as well as our manufacturers.

