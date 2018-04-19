Icom North America And Hiller Truck Tech Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement For Icom Dynamic Systems For Ontario, Quebec And Eastern Canadian Provinces

The Icom Dynamic Systems, powered by Ecomotive, and utilize advanced componentry from Icom and Blackstone. Icom has been manufacturing and distributing alternative fuel systems for OEM's and the aftermarket for the North America market for 15 years with over 150 Dealers across North America. Icom leads the industry with approximately 350 EPA Certifications and a number of CARB Certifications.

Hiller is the premier distribution/installation/service point in Eastern Canada for CNG/diesel and LNG/diesel Dual Fuel Systems. Hiller has been on the cutting edge of supplying, installing and servicing CNG/diesel and LNG/diesel systems to fleets in eastern Canada to assist them with minimizing fuel costs and reducing emissions.

Albert Venezio President of Icom: "We are very pleased with our new agreement with Hiller Truck Tech. They are the leader in supporting Heavy Duty CNG and LNG fleets in eastern Canada. Hiller has been an excellent Icom Distributor/Dealer for over three years for our alternative fuel systems for light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty fleets. This partnership facilitates the expansion of the Icom Dynamic CNG, LNG and RNG Systems for diesel trucks and equipment to fleets across all of eastern Canada. Hiller's is setting-up dealers (installation and service points) across eastern Canada."

David Hiller President of Hiller Truck Tech: "With over 20 years in the diesel truck and equipment service industry I saw a huge need for reducing fuel costs and emissions with my fleet customers. We have been deep into CNG/diesel and LNG/diesel Dual Fuel Systems and fueling stations for the past four years and tried most all of the other system technologies with the Icom Dynamic System by far the leader as regards to performance, diesel displacement and emission reductions. Icom has the best experience, infrastructure, technical and sales support to grow this sector in Canada exponentially."

About Icom: Founded in 2004 manufactures and distributes patented advanced alternative fuels systems to the North and South American markets including systems for: Liquid Injection Propane for gasoline engines monofuel and bifuel, Propane/diesel, CNG-LNG-RNG/diesel, as well as for other alternative fuels.

Conveniently located in south-central Ontario, directly off Highway 401, at a Busy Flying J Truck Stop, Hiller Truck Tech is a driving force behind environmentally-friendly trucking services and natural gas conversions that will dramatically lower your fleet's operating costs. Dedicated to finding efficient and economical solutions to the challenges facing today's trucking industry, Hiller Truck Tech is the natural partner to help you save fuel and reduce your vehicle's carbon footprint. Hiller Truck Tech is a Certified TSSA conversion 8 bay shop with licensed techs specializing in Diesel Truck Conversions. We use our small fleet of Natural Gas trucks to work with our customers that allows them to test and demo CNG Trucks. We built our own Fast Fill CNG Filling station that allows us to fuel up trucks and train our customer on the benefits of CNG. We are a certified Warranty Service Centre for Agility Fuels specializing in Servicing, Installing and Maintaining High Pressure Fuel Storage Systems. Many of our Customers operate their equipment hauling heavier loads than 80,000 lbs. This means they need big power! We then are able to use the ICOM dual fuel CNG kit to run these trucks at ½ the diesel while keeping the same power and fuel economy. This is a great way to reduce cost and reduce emissions.

