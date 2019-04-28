WAUKESHA, Wis., April 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iCombat, the global leader in tactical laser tag, is now franchising retail locations that feature an ultra-realistic first-person shooter experience on a Hollywood movie-style set using the same equipment and software deployed by SWAT teams and Special Operations teams around the world.

"We have spent the last five years working to answer the call of duty by testing, tweaking and improving the battlefield experiences for our customers," said Rick Jensen, CEO and President of iCombat. "This is modern combat played out on Hollywood-style movie sets using the same ultra-realistic weapons and software deployed by SWAT teams and Special Operations units around the globe."

iCombat manufactures the world's most sophisticated tactical laser tag equipment and software. These American-made products are used in more than 65 countries and 1000 laser tag facilities. Utilizing our online ranking system, over 500,000 players have joined the ranks on our world leaderboard. Five years ago, iCombat began developing retail locations that deployed their software and equipment on custom created battlefield sets to give players the chance to star in their own first-person shooter game. So far, iCombat has developed more than 30 games that use our ultra-realistic weapons and software at three retail locations in Wisconsin and Illinois. The first facility recreates a middle eastern village while the second location evokes a US military base in Afghanistan and the third facility has one field resembling an Alcatraz-style prison and another field suggesting the maze of a Brazilian shanty town.



The iCombat team can help you choose the best location for your facility, assist you in realizing your chosen playing theme, and market your new business to the 13-35-year-old audience that is looking to star in the video games they play every day. The iCombat team is constantly upgrading the missions and offers based on beta testing at the three company-owned facilities and the suggestions of hundreds of other operators using the equipment and software around the globe. In addition, iCombat offers additional revenue streams through seasonal games like our Zombie Apocalypse sessions during Halloween. Last year, more than 250,000 people hunted for zombies using iCombat's technology at dozens of locations around the world.



When the first company-owned iCombat facility opened in Wisconsin, players came from around the country and some waited for more than 3 hours just to obtain a spot in one of iCombats sessions. In its first year, this facility entertained players from 21 states through 150,000 missions. iCombat Waukesha has become a hub for elite players that have taken over to the top slots in the world leaderboard in only five years of operation. The next two locations easily surpassed these metrics.

Learn More About Franchising

https://www.icombat.com/business/franchise/

Ocie Mathenia

VP of Sales

iCombat

ocie@icombat.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE iCombat